Russelectric Highlights Advanced Microgrid Controls Solution

The Advanced Microgrid Controls Solution offers significant benefits, including a reduction in its carbon footprint and energy costs.

Russelectric highlights its Advanced Microgrid Controls Solution, an integrated hardware and software platform designed to optimize facility power management and enhance resiliency in critical sectors. This comprehensive solution may present significant benefits, including energy cost reduction, carbon footprint minimization, and improved business continuity during grid outages. 

The Advanced Microgrid Controls Solution is a modular, scalable, and seamless integration of hardware and software components. At its core, the system utilizes Russelectric’s transfer switches, switchgear, and power controllers to provide comprehensive integration of a facility’s onsite demand and generation assets. The solution connects, controls, and optimizes facility generation assets such as generators, battery back-up, photovoltaic arrays, and loads, delivering benefits from a wide range of distributed energy resource (DER) technologies. 

Ideal for data centers, Russelectric’s Advanced Microgrid Controls Solution improves business continuity during grid outages through dynamic islanding capabilities, fast and reliable decoupling, automatic black start of backup generators, and seamless grid resynchronization. Additionally, the Advanced Microgrid Controls Solution helps reduce energy costs and minimize carbon footprint while improving facility power quality.

Microgrid Expertise And Support 

Russelectric offers comprehensive support throughout the project lifecycle. This includes engineering and design assistance, project management, manufacturing, testing, installation and commissioning, and 24-hour factory field service. The company backs its solutions with an industry-leading 2-year complete warranty, ensuring reliable performance and customer satisfaction. 

Holistic Approach To Microgrids 

Russelectric offers a range of products, including individual components such as switchgear, integrated options that combine switchgear with microgrid controllers, and complete turnkey microgrid solutions available through energy-as-a-service agreements.

