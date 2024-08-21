By Walter Fluharty, Psy.D, SPHR, CEES

From the August 2024 Issue

Roofing has inherent risks. It is the fourth most dangerous job in the U.S. The most common cause of injuries and deaths are fall-related incidents, which are the most cited violations by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). But it’s not just the roofing contractors who need to be concerned with safety. Facility managers have a duty to protect the occupants of their buildings and passersby while roof maintenance, repair, or replacement is taking place.

Safety From The Start

Safety measures should be taken before workers arrive on-site. Facility managers should collaborate with the roofing provider to assess and address project risks prior to starting any work. This should include identifying any possible risks of injury, hazards to property, and potential damage to the environment.

The building should be inspected from both the outside or top of the roof and beneath the roof within the building. Any roof openings like skylights or hatches should be identified and clearly marked. Hazards like bad decking, damaged beams, roof leaks, and more should also be identified. It’s important to inspect both the top and underside of the roof because significant hazards like bad decking or covered skylights are generally more visible from within the building.

Communication is key. During these early stages, discuss occupant safety and concerns such as odor, noise, and debris with the contractor at work. Roofing providers, or really any construction contractor, should be vetted for safety. Ask to see their safety policies and procedures. Do they have a well-documented program? What is their safety record, including Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) and Experience Modification Rate (EMR)? Request to see certificates of insurance.

Fall Prevention

Roofing contractors must require fall protection when working from any height greater than 6 feet. Keep in mind that 6 feet is the requirement for the construction industry, while OSHA’s general industry standard is 4 feet.

Fall protection includes appropriate anchor points and fall restraints.

Anchor points must be inspected before use and be capable of supporting 5,000 pounds, which is equivalent to a Ford F-250. If anchor plates need to be installed, always follow manufacturer’s instructions, utilize all required fasteners, and use correct fasteners for the surface (usually metal or wood).

Fall restraints come in two forms: retractable lanyard or rope grab. All fall restraints should be thoroughly inspected before use and worn correctly. Trauma prevention devices can be attached to harnesses so that if a fall does occur, the technician can release the device and be supported until help arrives.

A clear rescue plan should always be in place in case of an arrest. It is recommended that technicians work in “restraint mode” to prevent the need for fall arrest.

Ladder Safety

While inside stairs or a fixed ladder are generally the safest and easiest ways to get on the roof, not all facilities are equipped with these options. Extension ladders should be set up on a solid, flat surface. For hard surfaces like concrete or asphalt, use rubber feet to level the ladder. For soft surfaces like grass, turn the feet down and use the spike to set the ladder into the earth until it is level.

Ladders should be set up with a 4-1 ratio. This means that for every 4 feet in height, the ladder should be angled out by 1 foot, as demonstrated in the diagram at right. An easy way to check this is by performing the “fireman’s check.” Stand with your toes touching the bottom of the ladder and put your arms out. Your shoulders and hips should be at a 90-degree angle. There should be a minimum of 3 feet of ladder height above the roof edge. An easy way to follow this rule is to have at least four rungs of the ladder above the roof edge. In addition, ladders should be tied off at the roof edge, preferably with a ratchet strap.

Always maintain three points of contact while climbing, lifting only one hand or one foot at a time. Do not carry anything in your hands while on the ladder; instead, use a backpack or pocket for transporting items.

Mobile Equipment

If mobile equipment, such as cranes, mobile-elevated work platforms or lifts are required, only allow employees who are trained and certified to operate them. It is recommended that you utilize a spotter on the ground to watch for hazards and ensure that no one walks underneath the equipment.

