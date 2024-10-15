I n recognition of the company’s commitment to cleanliness and comfort, Maverik – Adventure’s First Stop has been named Cintas’ 2024 America’s Best Restroom® Contest winner. Known for offering sparkling fixtures, spacious stalls, and fresh amenities, Maverik’s restrooms strive to make each pit stop along a traveler’s journey a pleasant experience. Maverik’s restrooms offer adventurous décor and family-friendly features in over 500 stores across 13 western states. Cintas isn’t alone in recognizing Maverik’s pristine potties: USA Today named Maverik as the place with the cleanest gas station restrooms in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and Utah.

Maverik has more than 500 locations across 13 states. (Source: Maverik)

“It truly is an honor to be recognized by Cintas and our customers for creating restrooms with a hygienic and comforting atmosphere,” said Ryan Boothe, Chief Retail Officer of Maverik. “In addition to freshly prepared food, extensive beverage options and great fuel discounts, clean, quality restrooms continue to be a concern for motorists, which is why we take pride in providing a consistently clean stop across our more than 500 locations and expanding. We’re grateful to our dedicated team members who recognize the role clean restrooms play in our customers’ experience as they head out on their adventures and for their hard work to maintain a superior level of cleanliness.”

Check out the photos below for a look at Maverik’s Salt Lake City convenience store restroom.

As this year’s winner, Maverik’s restrooms earned a variety of prizes from Cintas. They include a Cintas UltraClean® restroom cleaning service and $2,500 in Cintas products and services for restroom cleaning or facility management, along with a spot in the America’s Best Restroom Hall of Fame.

The 23rd annual contest celebrates businesses that develop and maintain innovative restroom facilities. Maverik – Adventure’s First Stop was among 10 finalists based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality, and unique design elements. This summer, the public was invited to vote for the following finalists:

Hop Shops: Florence, Kentucky

Indiana Caverns: Corydon, Indiana

Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium: Kansas City, Missouri

Lambeau Field: Green Bay, Wisconsin

MAD: Houston, Texas

Maximilian Motorsports: Chehalis, Washington

Morning Glory: San Diego, California

Natchez Trace State Park Visitor Center: Wildersville, Tennessee

Throne Restrooms: Brentwood, Maryland

“We’re thrilled to crown Maverik – Adventure’s First Stop as America’s Best Restroom,” said John Rudy, Senior Director of Marketing at Cintas. “They have set a high standard of cleanliness in their stores and restrooms, enhancing the overall customer experience. With touchless fixtures, spacious stalls and family-friendly features, Maverik goes the extra mile, turning every pit stop into a pleasant adventure.”

Last year, the Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Thurgood Marshall Airport took home the top prize for its state-of-the-art smart restroom system, which integrates color-changing, LED stall occupancy lights and more to improve the overall passenger experience.

You can nominate a restroom for the 2025 America’s Best Restroom contest here.