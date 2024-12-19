Contact Us

Salto Launches The DBolt Touch IC Electronic Deadbolt 

This smart, interconnected (IC) deadbolt model retracts both the latch bolt and deadbolt in a single motion for a quick and easy exit.

Salto has released the DBolt Touch Interconnected (IC), a smart electronic deadbolt that suits multi-family new builds and retrofits. The DBolt Touch IC offers a manual, interconnected deadbolt and passage latch electronic locking solution with a sleek touchscreen keypad.

The DBolt Touch IC is easy to retrofit, compatible with almost any interior unit entrance, and integrates seamlessly into a property’s ecosystem. Its smart access technology—powered by Salto’s access management platforms—delivers a comprehensive and modern digitized property that unifies security, access control, property management, and the tenant experience in an all-in-one residential smart access solution. 

Secure keyless and mobile access 

The Salto DBolt Touch IC supports a wide range of access control methods to create the perfect keyless experience for residents and property employees. Users can unlock the Salto DBolt Touch IC via mobile app, PIN code, smart credential, or Apple Wallet when used in Homelok—Salto’s cloud-based residential access solution. The keypad reader enables PIN-based entry for residents and visitors. For users who require a physical credential, the DBolt Touch IC offers the same level of security and convenience by supporting smart MIFARE and DESFire RFID credentials in an all-in-one solution.  

Fully Compatible

This sleek and modern touchscreen deadbolt allows residents to enjoy the convenience of a 100% keyless and smart living experience. The Salto DBolt Touch IC is fully compatible across the Salto platform, so it’s the perfect solution to be used in a system that can manage full sites. Salto has an extensive access solutions portfolio for common doors, emergency exits, garage doors, elevators, pool areas, and more. 

Product Highlights

  • Utilize multiple keyless entry options: With RFID/NFC and BLE technology inside, residents and staff can use mobile or physical RFID smart credentials. 
  • Activity logs: Easily monitor who is coming and going from your residence. Run activity logs that note every time the door is locked and/or unlocked. 
  • Salto cross-platform capable: On-premise or cloud-connected.
  • SVN stand-alone networked locking system: Powered by SVN Data-on-Card Salto core technology. 
  • BLUEnet Wireless, JustIN Mobile, and Apple Wallet compatible.
  • Salto DBolt Touch IC Interconnected has been certified Grade 2 ANSI/BHMA A156.12 American National Standard for Interconnected locks. 
  • Available in several finishes to blend into any type of property decor. 
  • Cutting-edge hardware and communications security. Security and privacy are assured with end-to-end communications encryption.
