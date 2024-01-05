San Jose City Upgrades Cabinet Security With AAGS-CI

The Department of Transportation for the City of San Jose began a year-long installation program to replace and upgrade the security measures of their traffic signal and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) cabinets. Known as the capital of Silicon Valley, San Jose is a progressive city and the largest in northern California, and is home to over 6,000 technology companies. They determined after a thorough review that ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions – Critical Infrastructure (AAGS-CI) had an access management system that fulfilled their expectations.

The installation program with AAGS-CI has roots dating back to the fall of 2021, but the process originated two years earlier through a program with the U.S. Department of Transportation. Following a half-day training session with AAGS-CI’s system integration partner, Western Pacific Signal, installation of the 75481 series traffic enclosure lock began on 2,000 cabinets as part of the department’s six month test and implementation plan.

Since ITS cabinets are located on roadsides and highways, they are readily accessible and damage to them usually results in heavy financial and recovery losses. The Department utilized features such as key validation and having both mechanical and electromechanical lock cylinders deployed at different access points throughout the city. This is a cost savings benefit for traffic cabinet security upgrades because typically, fewer than half of ITS cabinets are situated at high priority sites that require more expensive digital locks. The affordable high security mechanical locks fulfill security requirements for most other access points, offering significant savings over an all-digital locking system.

The electromechanical option of the 75481 series supports electronic access control, key tracking, and audit trails with ABLOY’s CLIQ Web Manager software. Access rights can be updated and lost keys can be deleted electronically. Both locks also come with a built-in dust cover that protects the cylinder from grime and moisture, a key feature given the city’s high traffic volume and weather conditions.

By the time the installation is completed, the replacement project will involve about 1,000 intersections.