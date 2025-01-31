Contact Us

Scaling Biophilic Design: Practical Solutions With Simulated Nature

The future of biophilic design depends on exploring innovative approaches and resources that balance aesthetics, functionality, and sustainability.

By Kim Guimond

In today’s world, where personal wellness is a top priority, biophilic design has evolved from a niche aesthetic to one of the most talked-about trends in architecture and design. Biophilic design is grounded in the idea that humans instinctively respond positively to signals of natural stimuli that sustain them, including food, water, shelter, and other nature-inspired elements.

Living spaces should not only serve to shelter us, but also to create environments that are healing and restorative. The benefits of biophilic design are undeniable with many studies showing positive health outcomes in work and personal spaces. These include increased office productivity, enhanced creativity, faster patient recovery, and reduced stress. Given these proven advantages, the question arises: why isn’t all design biophilic?

Scaling Biophilic Design
(Photo courtesy of Modern Mill)

Overcoming Barriers Of Biophilic Design

Many biophilic projects today involve costly, high-end installations of greenery and water features that are difficult to scale and often come with their own environmental drawbacks. While biophilic design aims to create healthier spaces for all, its current approach is burdened by high costs and complexity, making it challenging to scale the concept and implement it in underutilized settings like commercial facilities, hospitals, multi-family homes, and warehouses. 

A major barrier lies in the construction and operational challenges associated with big-ticket biophilic projects. While visually striking, these installations often demand frequent upkeep and maintenance, making them impractical for many environments. However, there is a clear pathway to scalability. The future of biophilic design depends on exploring innovative approaches and resources that balance aesthetics, functionality, and sustainability, making it feasible to incorporate biophilia into all types of spaces.

What To Use: Real Or Simulated Nature?

The premise of biophilia is that humans evolved to respond positively to stimuli that signaled food, water, shelter, and other necessities. If this premise holds true, simulated nature materials should elicit the same response as real nature. When choosing materials for biophilic spaces, it’s important to consider the benefits and challenges of both real and simulated nature.

Simulated nature can evoke the same positive mental and physical benefits as real nature while offering easier integration into various environments. Examples of simulated biophilia include nature-inspired artwork, artificial plants, and wood alternatives. Research supports that even simple representations, such as nature imagery in office settings, can reduce levels of stress and anger of employees. Consider your last dentist office visit, was there calming waterfalls, soft music, or nature inspired décor? These biophilic elements aren’t just aesthetic, they’re designed to help you relax and improve morale.

Although real nature materials like wood have traditionally been the go-to in biophilic design, they present significant barriers to widespread adoption. These materials can be expensive, require ongoing maintenance, and contribute to deforestation. A more scalable and sustainable example is utilizing wood alternatives made from upcycled materials, which can deliver the same biophilic benefits while minimizing environmental impact and reducing the upkeep typically associated with real nature.

Scaling Biophilic Design
(Photo courtesy of Modern Mill)

Holistic Approach To Biophilic Design

To make its benefits more accessible worldwide, three key factors should be considered: Restorative, Sustainable, and Practical. These elements ensure that biophilic design is both effective and achievable across a variety of environments.

  • Restorative: Do your materials meet the core principles of biophilia? Are they designed to improve health and well-being by promoting physical and mental restoration? The ability to easily customize materials to fit specific spaces further enhances the accessibility and effectiveness of biophilic design.
  • Sustainable: Are your materials environmentally responsible, utilizing renewable resources and minimizing waste? By prioritizing materials that promote harmony with nature and foster healthy living spaces, biophilic design can reach its true potential, improving the quality of life for both people and the planet.
  • Practical: Are your materials durable, or will they require ongoing maintenance? Biophilic elements that resist rot, water, and weathering, and are suitable for both interior and exterior use, make biophilic spaces easier to manage, particularly in commercial settings or places with high foot traffic.

Pathway To Better Biophilia

There are several factors and changes necessary to make biophilic design more scalable and sustainable. To ensure the practice delivers its maximum benefits for both people and the planet, it’s essential for managers and designers to take charge of how they implement biophilia in their spaces.

By prioritizing restorative, sustainable, and practical elements, biophilic design can be scaled effectively across various environments, most importantly in underutilized spaces that lack wellness advantages. Innovative simulated nature materials offer a practical solution to key challenges such as cost, durability, eco-friendliness, and customization, all while providing the same positive effects as real nature. By embracing these approaches, biophilic design can become a viable, impactful solution for fostering healthier and more harmonious connections between people and the natural world.

Kim Guimond, CMO, Modern Mill

Kim Guimond is the Chief Marketing Officer at Modern Mill, where she leads the company’s marketing strategy and growth initiatives. With a focus on sustainability and innovation in building materials, Kim plays a pivotal role in promoting Modern Mill’s mission to revolutionize the future of building with eco-friendly, tree-free solutions.

