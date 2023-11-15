Scandinavian Spaces Introduces RUT Modular System

Scandinavian Spaces added the RUT modular system to its curated contract furniture collection for the North American market.

Designed by furniture designers Thomas Bernstrand and Stefan Borselius, the square sofa system aims to deliver the feeling of comfort to the contract world of design. They were inspired by the simplicity of interlocking building blocks from childhood and implemented that when designing the RUT sofa system.

The system’s foundation is supported by a steel H-beam that slots into substantial solid wood blocks that appears light and airy as it suspends above the ground. The generously sized square modules lock securely into the steel beam in any desired 90-degree direction. RUT’s system can be linear, left or right-L-shaped, double-wide, or back-to-back. In addition, the modules can be rearranged or substituted – or the system can grow or be adjusted to accommodate the needs of the interior over time.

Each cushion is upholstered and features No-Sag springs and bio-based foam padding. The RUT modular system can include solid wood table modules, side tables, two different armrest styles, and power outlets for complete user customization.

In addition, the new introduction was awarded an NYCxDESIGN Award in the Contract Sofa category and a HiP Award from Interior Design Magazine.