Schilling Hard Cider Rolls Out Industry’s First Fully EV Fleet

In an effort to significantly reduce its carbon emissions and lead the alcoholic beverage industry to a greener way to do business, Schilling Hard Cider is the first in its industry to commit to an electric vehicle (EV) fleet for its sales force.

The Seattle-based cidery is electrifying its sales force with the roll-out of eight custom-branded 2023 Chevy Bolt EVs. Schilling Cider’s first carbon inventory was completed in 2021, and the company will continue to conduct carbon inventories annually and set carbon reduction goals. Switching to all-electric cars is a top priority, and the company’s new fleet will significantly reduce its carbon emissions.

With Schilling’s new EV fleet estimated to travel 100,000 miles annually, the company forecasts carbon emissions savings of 33.4 metric tons annually. The EV fleet will also help eliminate other emissions associated with traditional gasoline-powered vehicles, including nitrogen oxides and particulate matter. This move will not only reduce emissions but also help in reducing noise pollution in residential areas, as electric motors run more quietly than gasoline engines. Schilling Cider hopes that its efforts in sustainability will inspire other businesses to electrify their fleets and take steps towards more sustainable business practices.

The first eight vehicles are scheduled to roll out of the company’s Pacific Northwest headquarters just ahead of Earth Day, with more EVs to be added in the future. Schilling Cider will not purchase any fossil-fueled vehicles moving forward and does not have any in its fleet, making it the first in the industry to make such a commitment.

The EV fleet rollout exemplifies Schilling’s commitment to sustainable practices and aligns with Schilling’s annual carbon inventories and greenhouse gas reduction goals. It is one of many projects in the works to achieve the company’s carbon reduction goals.

“We are committed to leading our industry forward to a more sustainable future,” stated company Co-Founder & CEO Colin Schilling. “Our commitment to reducing our carbon emissions and our environmental impact with electric cars makes sense because clean energy solutions are the path forward if we want to mitigate the effects of climate change and put our planet in a better place for future generations. While we’ve implemented many carbon-reducing initiatives that are now industry standards, there’s more to do.”

To reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, Schilling Cider has also invested in state-of-the-art upgrades to its production facility. While costly, the new technologies are substantially more energy efficient than typical industry practices.

Here are some examples of these efforts: