Schneider Electric Introduces EcoStruxure Microgrid Flex

EcoStruxure Microgrid Flex is a microgrid solution that will help businesses achieve resilience and a path to meet net zero emission goals.

Schneider Electric announced EcoStruxure™ Microgrid Flex, an industry-first, innovative standardized microgrid solution designed to significantly reduce project timeline across the journey, delivering a greater return on investment for the system.

With distributed energy resources projected to account for 40% of U.S. electricity generation by 2050, the demand for microgrids is growing to meet these needs. Microgrid systems currently require a sizeable sum of engineering hours and intense attention to the configuration, planning and deployment of the system.

EcoStruxure Microgrid Flex expedites the completion of microgrid system projects from specification to design and build in months instead of years. It has a profoundly positive impact on customer return on investment, as it dramatically reduces the number of engineering hours required, resulting in significant cost savings.

Once commissioned, the solution is optimized through a data-as-a-service model where the microgrid’s data plugs into the AI-powered AutoGrid VPP (Virtual Power Plant) platform. This solution can also plug into a third-party VPP network, DERMS (Distributed Energy Resource Management System), or directly with Schneider Electric’s microgrid software and analytics suite.

EcoStruxure Microgrid Flex’s complete, simple, and packaged solution includes:

Schneider Electric Battery Energy Storage System (BESS)—integrated with inverters, batteries, cooling, switchgear, output transformer, safety features & controls

Advanced Software and Analytics—complete software and tools for full lifecycle including assessment, feasibility, design, operating and optimizing.

Energy Control Center—the Energy Control Center (ECC) is a single intelligent, pre-engineered and pre-tested DER and control system that helps optimize resources and ensures resilience.

Services for simple and easy operating, maintaining, and optimizing of the microgrid

EcoStruxure Microgrid Flex helps businesses meet their energy strategy needs, including applications for small and medium markets, including hotels, retail, food and beverage, healthcare, government, and more.

