Schneider Electric Introduces EcoStruxure Solution

Schneider Electric announced EcoStruxure, its enhanced solutions to increase building sustainability. Included are new integration capabilities in EcoStruxure Building Operation 2023, EcoStruxure Connected Room Solutions, and EcoStruxure Power Monitoring Expert, which will help simplify and speed-up access to data that is essential to manage energy use, help reduce carbon emissions, and enhance building value.

Open and flexible EcoStruxure Building solutions help owners and facility managers respond to rising energy costs, as well as mandates for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. New functionality enables seamless integration to deliver actionable insights and control of multiple building, power, electric vehicle charging, and renewable energy systems in a single, convenient, mobile-enabled control center.

Schneider Electric is the only company to integrate non-critical power within its building management system (BMS), and now PowerLogic power meter and energy data is easily accessible in EcoStruxure Building Operation. Additionally, now its electric vehicle (EV) EVlink Pro AC and EVlink Wallbox charging stations and EcoStruxure EV Charging Expert data can be integrated with Building Operation and EcoStruxure Power Monitoring Expert. This enables the charging stations to be monitored and controlled in a single view with building and power systems. Facility managers can understand their onsite EV chargers’ energy consumption, how the building’s load demand and power quality are impacted, and limit or adjust power delivered to the charging stations, such as when the building is operating off-grid.

The newly released EcoStruxure enables access to the largest volume of building data of any BMS provider, making global enterprise and large-scale site expansions easier and more flexible. This release also introduces EcoStruxure Edge Server, the first standalone “containerized” version of BMS software, which avoids the need and expense of hardware (such as controllers) and their associated scope three embodied carbon. The Edge Server for Building Operation is deployed faster than traditional BMS installations and is a more resilient and secure option available for buildings with modern application hosting infrastructures, which are increasingly common due to their power and resource efficiency.

