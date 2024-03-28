Schöck’s Isokorb structural thermal break for concrete parapets employs Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) bars to further reduce thermal conductivity between external and heated internal concrete structures, while simplifying installation.

The Isokorb GFRP parapet thermal break is a load-bearing element of GFRP rebar that penetrates a high-performance insulation block installed at the building envelope between the roof slab and parapet, creating a streamlined and effective assembly.

The modules transfer moment and shear forces from the parapet to the concrete roof structure, while reducing heat loss through the parapet by up to 90 percent. In addition to saving energy, thermally separating the parapet from heated interior structures prevents the underside of the roof slab from cooling, reaching dew point and supporting mold growth.

This module is also Schöck North America’s first thermal break product to allow tool-free field adjustment of the rebar by +/-20 mm according to roof slab thickness, and the first that allows placement of the module before or during the concrete pour of the roof slab, allowing greater flexibility in the installation.

Compared with conventional wrapping of parapet surfaces with an insulation barrier to contain interior heat, the company’s Isokorb Structural Thermal Break modules for parapets thermally isolate the parapet at the roof slab connection with greater thermal efficiency, while reducing installation labor and eliminating maintenance.

A full portfolio of other structural thermal break modules is offered to insulate concrete and steel balconies, slab edges, canopies, beams and other structures that penetrate the insulated building envelope, while maintaining the structural integrity of the connections.