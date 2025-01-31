Contact Us

Schools Receive Grants For AI-Driven Weapons Detection

Four schools in Michigan, Massachusetts, and New York have been awarded grants by public safety technology company Equature to implement its advanced Aware platform for weapons detection. This initiative is meant to enhance security and ensure a safer learning environment by providing real-time threat detection.

The grant recipients include:

  • Comstock Public Schools, Kalamazoo, MI
  • Malley Valley School, Vermontville, MI
  • Haley Public Schools, Hadley, MA
  • Cambridge Central School District, Cambridge, NY
AI-Driven Weapons Detection
(Photo: Adobe Stock / Generated with AI by InkCrafts)

Advanced AI for Safer Schools: Equature’s Aware platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect weapons in real time, instantly notifying school security, administrators, and first responders. By integrating with existing IP cameras, Aware enhances situational awareness without requiring costly infrastructure changes.

Benefits of Aware Weapons Detection include:

  • Real-Time Alerts: AI-powered detection allows immediate response to potential threats.
  • Seamless Integration: Works with existing security systems, minimizing disruptions.
  • High Accuracy: Reduces false positives through deep learning and pattern recognition.
  • Privacy Focused: Ensures compliance with privacy laws by detecting only weapons.
  • Scalable Solution: Adaptable to schools of all sizes and security needs.
  • Faster Response Times: Enhances coordination between security teams and first responders.

“At Equature, our goal is to provide schools with technology that prioritizes safety while maintaining an effective learning environment,” said Chris Quayle, Vice President of Business Development at Equature. “By awarding this grant, we are reinforcing our commitment to protecting students, faculty, and staff.”

Read more about security and facility management on Facility Executive.

