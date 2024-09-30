Contact Us

Scope Technologies Launches Scope 2.0 For Roofing Contractors

Scope 2.0. provides roofing and siding contractors with estimation software, roof measurement reports, and property insights.

Scope Technologies

Scope Technologies recently launched its software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, Scope 2.0. Designed for roofing and siding contractors, the updated SaaS model empowers contractors with roofing estimation software, roof measurement reports, and property insights.

Scope 2.0 offers customers no-fee subscriptions that go directly toward the cost of reports. Advantage, the company’s most popular option, provides customers with significant report discounts, expedited processing options, and more. This plan includes a ProData Sheet with property insights, historical storm information, building permit history, equity analysis, and neighborhood marketing data in every report. Also included is unlimited access to ProDocs software, Scope Technologies’ proprietary estimation software system for customizable proposal creation, material takeoff and ordering, and client invoicing.

To get exterior measurement reports, users can simply enter the address of the structure and any auxiliary buildings, or upload a blueprint, and specify what kind of building it is. Users also get to choose from several reports they’d like to receive that assess the structure before completing their order. Any additional property information can also be added.

Hand-drafted by Certified CAD Specialists & Quality Assurance team members, every aerial roof measurement guarantees 99% accuracy. Additional benefits for all customers include a dedicated account manager, waste-factor calculations, and always-on customer service support on every aerial roof measurement report.

