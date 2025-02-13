S an Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) has earned the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) safety certification for efforts at its Kearny Mesa facility. SDG&E is the first utility in the state to earn the recognition for excellence in workplace safety and health management.

The Cal/OSHA VPP designation is the highest safety recognition offered by the nation’s largest state-run division of occupational safety and health. It is reserved for organizations that demonstrate exemplary safety practices, employee engagement, and injury prevention measures exceeding standard regulatory requirements.

SDG&E’s Director of Transmission and Substation Operations Sneha Parmar receives the Cal/OSHA VPP certificate following a recognition ceremony at SDG&E’s Kearny Mesa facility on January 28.

“Earning the VPP recognition highlights our profound commitment to a high-performance culture grounded in safety that not only protects but also inspires innovation and excellence across our organization,” said SDG&E Chief Operations Officer and Chief Safety Officer Kevin Geraghty. “This award isn’t just a plaque on the wall; it reflects our shared values and relentless focus on protecting each other and the communities we serve.”

SDG&E’s Kearny Mesa team earned the certification after a five-year evaluation process, showcasing leading-edge safety protocols, comprehensive training programs, and a proactive culture of hazard prevention.

Located in central San Diego, the Kearny Mesa facility also hosts one of SDG&E’s newest 30-megawatt battery energy storage systems, driving innovation and reliability with a goal of seamless power distribution.

SDG&E field crews conduct electrical operations.

Cal/OSHA representatives commended the Kearny Mesa office for its innovative safety initiatives, including hazard reporting tools, ergonomic equipment upgrades and employee-led safety briefings that empower workers to identify and resolve risks.

“We are thrilled to celebrate SDG&E’s VPP certification, marking a significant milestone as the first utility in California to earn this honor,” said Cal/OSHA VPP Manager Iraj Pourmehraban. “This achievement highlights their dedication to creating a world-class safe and healthy work environment.”

SDG&E’s pursuit of the VPP certification aligns with its broader safety strategy, which includes annual investments in cutting-edge training simulations, AI-powered risk analytics, and partnerships with local emergency responders.