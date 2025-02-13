San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) has earned the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) safety certification for efforts at its Kearny Mesa facility. SDG&E is the first utility in the state to earn the recognition for excellence in workplace safety and health management.
The Cal/OSHA VPP designation is the highest safety recognition offered by the nation’s largest state-run division of occupational safety and health. It is reserved for organizations that demonstrate exemplary safety practices, employee engagement, and injury prevention measures exceeding standard regulatory requirements.
“Earning the VPP recognition highlights our profound commitment to a high-performance culture grounded in safety that not only protects but also inspires innovation and excellence across our organization,” said SDG&E Chief Operations Officer and Chief Safety Officer Kevin Geraghty. “This award isn’t just a plaque on the wall; it reflects our shared values and relentless focus on protecting each other and the communities we serve.”
SDG&E’s Kearny Mesa team earned the certification after a five-year evaluation process, showcasing leading-edge safety protocols, comprehensive training programs, and a proactive culture of hazard prevention.
Located in central San Diego, the Kearny Mesa facility also hosts one of SDG&E’s newest 30-megawatt battery energy storage systems, driving innovation and reliability with a goal of seamless power distribution.
Cal/OSHA representatives commended the Kearny Mesa office for its innovative safety initiatives, including hazard reporting tools, ergonomic equipment upgrades and employee-led safety briefings that empower workers to identify and resolve risks.
“We are thrilled to celebrate SDG&E’s VPP certification, marking a significant milestone as the first utility in California to earn this honor,” said Cal/OSHA VPP Manager Iraj Pourmehraban. “This achievement highlights their dedication to creating a world-class safe and healthy work environment.”
SDG&E’s pursuit of the VPP certification aligns with its broader safety strategy, which includes annual investments in cutting-edge training simulations, AI-powered risk analytics, and partnerships with local emergency responders.