Secom Launches AI-Powered Security System: Secom AWARE

Secom has launched Secom AWARE, an AI-powered security guard that integrates cloud-based controls and comprehensive video analytics to ensure immediate notifications and eliminate false alarms. Building on more than two decades of innovation, Secom AWARE redefines what modern security systems should be, providing proactive solutions that prevent crimes before they happen.

Unlike traditional security measures that react after an incident occurs, Secom AWARE leverages advanced analytics and deep learning to prevent crimes before they happen. Key features include:

Invisible safeguards: Trespassers triggering an infrared barrier activate Secom AWARE’s defenses, ensuring suspicious activity never goes unnoticed.

Predictive alerts: The security system is always “awake” and always on guard, providing immediate notifications of potential dangers.

Instant light and audio messaging: Deter crime before it happens with fully customizable lighting and audio warnings that get more intimidating as potential threats increase.

Dynamic license plate tracking: Record and track vehicles entering your property for enhanced security.

No more false alarms: Secom AWARE eliminates false alarms, addressing an industry-wide need for more reliable security measures.

Other features include facial recognition, seamless integration with existing security systems, and more. Always awake and on guard, this robust system offers unparalleled protection, emphasizing prevention over response.