By Jamie Tuinstra

Summer may seem like an odd time to focus on heating systems. With temperatures soaring, heating might be the last thing on a facility manager’s or business owner’s mind. However, this time of year provides a strategic window for proactive maintenance and potential upgrades to ensure efficiency and reliability when winter arrives. If heating maintenance or a replacement is needed during the summer, any work won’t affect business operations or disrupt a space’s comfort level.

Rising inflation has had a significant impact on the increasing cost of utilities. When filters become dirty, coils get clogged, or system components wear out, heating systems must exert more effort to maintain the desired temperature. This leads to increased energy consumption and higher utility bills.

With utilities being one of the highest costs for businesses, it’s critical to consider the risks associated with not prioritizing maintenance. Business owners and facility managers need preventative maintenance plans to prevent future problems and avoid unwanted costs.

Preventative Maintenance Priorities

By proactively allocating time to ensure units are in optimal condition, facility managers can feel confident that they may prevent issues when it’s time to reactivate the heating system in the winter.

In most cases, general maintenance is all that’s required. Facilities teams should make sure heating contractors follow these steps:

Inspect the heat exchanger for cracks or rusting Check the vent pipe for any rusting or blockages Clean the burners on the heating unit Check the water traps and condensate lines for any dirt or debris, especially on high-efficiency units

A contractor should also inspect the fan motors. When heating units run a substantial amount during the winter, the fan motors can get grimy and sustain wear and tear throughout the cold months. They should be cleaned regularly to help decrease the chances of malfunction.

Replacement Versus Repair

Even with a consistent preventative maintenance plan, some units may have lived beyond their useful lifespan. Facility managers should consult with contractors to see if it’s more cost-effective in the long run to replace the unit. By keeping in close contact with contractors or investing in building management systems (BMS), facility managers can stay informed about the status of their buildings’ units.

Heating System Considerations

High-efficiency unit heaters are a great choice for facility managers looking to reduce costs. These units can achieve up to 97% efficiency, depending on the specific model. Although the cost for these units is a bit higher compared to traditional units, the return on investment can be realized in as little as two to three years due to significant fuel savings.

If heating systems are not controlled by a BMS, installing a programmable setback thermostat can also provide significant energy savings. By lowering the temperature during times when the business or facility is unoccupied, owners and managers can maximize efficiency and minimize fuel consumption. Their programmable features will deter any discomfort by automatically returning temperatures to a comfortable setting before the building is occupied by employees and patrons.

Don’t wait for cooler weather to start thinking about a building’s heating system. Start today, and ensure uninterrupted heating for your buildings during the winter.

Tuinstra is a product manager at Modine Manufacturing. He has been in the heating and cooling industry for 25 years and with Modine for 16. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, Modine provides trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources.