SenesTech Launches Evolve Soft Bait For Rodent Fertility Control

SenesTech announced its Evolve Soft Bait solution designed to reduce fertility in rats. The minimum-risk solution is the first soft bait developed to control pest populations using technology that targets the rat population where it starts by restricting fertility in rats through nonlethal methods.

Evolve Soft Bait is highly palatable to rats, simple to deploy, and offers diverse placement in many different environments including municipalities, parks, recreation facilities, sports venues, food processing facilities, correctional facilities, subways, medical facilities, agribusiness, and zoos. The product functions by targeting the root cause of pest problems; rats’ ability to rapidly reproduce. The solution controls the population by controlling the fertility of rats, rather than trying to keep up with the growing numbers of an infestation.

SenesTech plans to offer this product for direct sale to pest management professionals, through distributors, on the Company’s e-commerce portal and through big box retailers.

Notable benefits include: