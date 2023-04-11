Serious Injuries And Fatalities On Decline In Utilities Industry

The utilities industry saw a significant and sustained decline in its Serious Injuries and Fatalities (SIF) rate from 2017 to 2021, according to the latest Serious Injuries and Fatalities (SIFs) White Paper from ISN. Meanwhile, the construction, manufacturing, transportation and warehousing, and administrative support & waste management and remediation industries reported the highest SIF rates, according to the report.

For this edition, ISN analyzed more than 94,000 recordable incidents from 2017-2021 which showed more than 20,000 SIFs cases consisting of more than 17,000 hospitalizations, 2,773 amputations, and 677 fatalities.

Highlights from the SIFs report include: