Sherwin-Williams Introduces SofTop Comfort Flooring System

Sherwin-Williams High Performance Flooring launched SofTop™ Comfort flooring systems, an expansion of its seamless resinous flooring portfolio that offers comfort, superior aesthetics, and sustainability. SofTop Comfort is soft underfoot, providing better ergonomics and minimizing fatigue for pedestrians while maintaining durability. It is designed for a diverse array of applications and environments in which beauty and long-term tough performance are required.

Seamless and easy to clean, SofTop Comfort floors can stand frequent, harsh cleanings—promoting hygiene and enhancing the safety of a variety of front- and back-of-house environments, including in healthcare facilities, schools, offices, airports, arenas, laboratories, light industrial settings, hotels, and convention centers, animal care facilities and others.

SofTop Comfort flooring systems are long-lasting, waterproof, tolerant of temperature extremes, and resistant to cracking, chipping, and impacts. Noise-absorbent, the floors also help to reduce echoes, making for quieter indoor spaces, thanks to the flooring system’s two-component polyurethane resin-based technology.

SofTop Comfort resinous systems are formulated with up to 25% natural, renewable plant oils for reduced environmental impacts relative to non-biobased alternatives and contain very low levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Acting as a continuous design element that offers a multitude of decorative styles, SofTop Comfort floors are available in the full Sherwin-Williams palette of standard and customizable colors and design options—including the latest trends in commercial décor.

Workers are able to install SofTop Comfort Systems quickly and easily over prepared concrete substrates. In full contact with those substrates, the flooring material bridges cracks and absorbs vibration to accommodate substrate movement without failures. In addition, the high traffic satin topcoat has a fine slip-resistant texture for added safety.

The SofTop Comfort range features two different systems, appropriate for lighter and heavier traffic—from SofTop SL, which consists of a flexible membrane with a polyurethane topping, to SofTop Comfort SL, which offers a denser membrane for areas requiring extra strength, sound dampening, and cushioning.

