UCI Health Powers First U.S. All-Electric Hospital Campus
Setting a benchmark for sustainability in the healthcare industry, UCI Health is working with Ameresco to install Solar PV arrays that will power the zero-emission medical campus.
The University of California, Irvine and its health system, UCI Health, will install two solar photovoltaic (PV) arrays atop new parking structures at its innovative, all-electric, zero-emission medical campus in Orange County. UCI Health is working with Ameresco, Inc., a cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, on the project.