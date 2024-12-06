Contact Us

Quiz Of The Week: Shocking Facts About Electrical Systems

Ready to spark up your understanding of the latest electrical trends and best practices for 2024? Dive into this quiz.
Whether you’re a seasoned professional or looking to stay ahead of the curve, this is your chance to see how well you understand the evolving landscape of electrical systems and their role in modern facilities.

Ready to light up your expertise? Let’s dive in!

Electrical Systems
(Photo: Adobe Stock)

 

UCI Health Powers First U.S. All-Electric Hospital Campus

Setting a benchmark for sustainability in the healthcare industry, UCI Health is working with Ameresco to install Solar PV arrays that will power the zero-emission medical campus.

The University of California, Irvine and its health system, UCI Health, will install two solar photovoltaic (PV) arrays atop new parking structures at its innovative, all-electric, zero-emission medical campus in Orange County. UCI Health is working with Ameresco, Inc., a cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, on the project.

Continue reading…

