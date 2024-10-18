Siemens Launches SIRIUS 3RC7 Module To Boost Transparency

Siemens now offers a quick way to gain complete data transparency down to the field level with the SIRIUS 3RC7 intelligent link module. The plug-and-play expansion module combines information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) with minimal installation and commissioning effort. This means that the data available at the load feeders can be used efficiently. As part of the leading automation concept, Totally Integrated Automation (TIA) from Siemens, the SIRIUS 3RC7 intelligent link modules are seamlessly integrated into the existing automation environment. SIRIUS 3RC7 is part of the SIRIUS modular system.

A variety of load feeder parameters can be collected and evaluated directly, including voltage, current, phase imbalance, number of overload trips, and much more. The integrated diagnostic functions help detect and correct faults more quickly. Among other things, the data can be used for Senseye Predictive Maintenance, Siemens’ comprehensive solution for predictive maintenance. It uses artificial intelligence, for example, to examine current fluctuations for anomalies that indicate a defect. This significantly increases the planning reliability for the system’s maintenance, availability, and cost-effectiveness.

Thanks to full integration in TIA, users receive up-to-date status information in their operating software. Additionally, when using special apps such as Node-RED, they have access to a dashboard to quickly identify bottlenecks. This prevents downtime and increases the availability of the system.

The SIRIUS 3RC7 intelligent link modules integrate into the compact SIMATIC ET 200SP I/O system as well as any other common automation system. Up to 16 load feeders can be connected per BA-Send module bus adapter in order to benefit from the simple commissioning, individual scalability, and maximum flexibility offered by the SIMATIC ET 200SP.

In conjunction with SIRIUS switchgear and the compact SIMATIC ET 200SP I/O system for control cabinets, SIRIUS 3RC7 intelligent link modules ensure reliable and efficient data exchange between OT and IT. The addition of the new SIRIUS 3RC7 intelligent link module to the existing SIRIUS portfolio (modular system) has created a new, enhanced product: the SIRIUS Intelligent Load Feeder. The SIRIUS Intelligent Load Feeder is a pre-assembled digital feeder consisting of a SIRIUS 3RV2 circuit breaker, a SIRIUS 3RT2 contactor, and the intelligent link module.