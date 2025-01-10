Siemens Smart Infrastructure today announced the launch of a mobile access offering for Building X Security Manager, based on Apple Wallet and a collaboration with LEGIC. By integrating LEGIC Connect, a software service for the creation and distribution of mobile credentials to smart devices, into the Siemens application, users can now enjoy a seamless connection to Apple Wallet.

Security Manager is a cloud-based application to manage access control in buildings. The new solution is an extension of the existing Siemens Building X Security Manager app and enables its users to conveniently and securely use their Apple devices—such as iPhone or Apple Watch—to enter buildings faster by tapping a compatible card reader.

Apple Wallet is an app that securely organizes credit, debit, and identity cards, keys, and more—all in one place. Once badges are activated, users can hold their device near a door’s Near Field Communication (NFC)-enabled lock to seamlessly access secured areas. With Express Mode, they don’t need to unlock their device to use their badge in Apple Wallet. If an iPhone needs to be charged, people can still access buildings for up to five hours with Power Reserve.

For building owners and security managers, Apple Wallet provides a trusted and secure platform for mobile credentials as stored directly on the devices—including built-in privacy and security features of iPhones and Apple Watches. At the same time, it increases the efficiency and sustainability of building access by eliminating the need to open an app or present a traditional, plastic access key.