Custom Stainless Enclosures, Inc., highlights its Single Hygienic Quarter Turn Design for all enclosure door sizes. This simple but effective design reduces premature electrical failures, extends the life of electronics and electrical components, resulting in increased plant production, reduced overall cost of ownership, and increased plant revenue. The product was designed with the meat & poultry industry in mind.

The primary reason water gets into electrical enclosures today is that users do not close all the Quarter Turns (closing points) on the enclosure, which is paramount in keeping electrical equipment dry. Custom Stainless Enclosures has made a simple change to its already robust design to ensure its enclosures are closed properly by having one closing point per enclosure door. Custom Stainless Enclosures provides a Single Hygienic Quarter Turn door for every enclosure they manufacture.

Custom Stainless Enclosures’ largest IP69K Door is 80″ high x 36″ wide and requires only one Hygienic Quarter turn or closing point. Competitors with much smaller doors (48″ high x 36″ wide) require up to seven quarter turns to maintain the same washdown IP69K rating.

Additionally, Custom Stainless Enclosures’ Single Turn innovation won the Innovation Award at the 2021 Process Expo for its design and efficiency.