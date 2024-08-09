Sloan has introduced additional customizable options to its online Sink Configurator tool. Initially introduced in 2021, the Sink Configurator enables architects and designers to explore various sink specifications with visual real-time updates to sink features, faucets, soap dispensers, and hand dryers with associated pricing. The configurator also includes options for background environments for sink context, as well as Sloan Mirrors.

With the latest updates to the Sink Configurator, users now have access to an ever-growing selection of sensor-operated faucets, including both deck- and wall-mounted SF Faucets, as well as Clark Street and Rush Street Hand Dryers for the three-in-one AER-DEC Sink system along with improved interface and usability. Additionally, Sloan’s PVD finishes are now available for sink drains, enabling specifiers to match the drain with the faucet, soap dispenser, and hand dryer.

Customizable features include numerous faucet and soap dispensers that can be filtered by options, including finish, power type, and flow rate, as well as various sink enclosure styles, such as angled stainless steel, vertical stainless steel, and vertical cabinet-style laminated doors. Optional sink features include a paper towel holder, trash hole, LED lighting, baby changing station, bag hook, and more.

Specifiers can also request line drawings for the customized design and download sink renderings, pricing and configuration details, model level rough-ins, and more.