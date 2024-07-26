Sloan Pioneers 0.75 GPF Pressure-Assisted Toilet

Sloan has launched a new 0.75 gallons per flush (GPF) pressure-assisted toilet—the lowest flush volume available for toilets, saving water while maintaining optimal performance. This ultra-high-efficiency toilet achieves the maximum possible LEED credits and is the first of its kind among commercial restroom manufacturers.

First introduced in July 2018, Sloan’s pressure-assisted toilet offerings have steadily grown to reach high performance and sustainability levels. The new 0.75 GPF toilets will help guide the design of lower flush volumes of commercial restroom applications in buildings around the world.

Sloan’s 0.75 GPF offering provides the same performance that its higher flush volumes have provided for many years, now saving water and contributing to facilities’ eco-friendly and sustainability goals. These pressure-assisted toilets are also less likely to back up or clog compared to gravity toilets, and the bowl remains clean due to the rim jets’ higher velocity and pressure for each power flush.

Sloan’s pressure-assisted toilets are available with an elongated bowl in standard and ADA-compliant height. Bowls are available with SloanTec Hydrophobic Glaze, and tanks are available with both left- and right-hand flush handles for optimal and versatile user engagement. Additionally, all tanks and tank/bowl combinations are Buy American Act (BAA) compliant.