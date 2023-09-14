Sloan Unveils SC Argus Pro For Restroom Management

Sloan launched SC Argus Pro, the latest addition to its Smart Systems collection. SC Argus Pro allows facility managers to monitor and maintain products remotely, leading to reduced water usage, improved sustainability, and a healthier, more hygienic restroom environment.

With vital metrics like water usage, battery life, and alarms, SC Argus Pro helps maintenance teams better understand the overall status of their facilities while keeping restroom management products operational. With two-way communication, facility managers can change settings, set hygienic line flushes, customize reports, and get a more complete understanding of faucet-to-flushometer activation ratios and average hand washing time.

The SC Argus Pro suite consists of smart products, data bridges, and cloud-based SC Argus software that turns collected data into insights viewed through a web browser. The system is compatible with a wide range of Sloan smart products, including energy-efficient SOLIS flushometers and high-traffic ETF faucets.

SC Argus Pro connects with all Sloan devices for remote restroom management and employs the latest practices for end-to-end customer data security. The previously launched Sloan Connect App provides facility managers, engineers, and more with a Bluetooth connection with which they can program fixtures and collect information without ever touching the device.