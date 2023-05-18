View this free video webinar to learn about different types of smart building solutions, how intelligent asset monitoring can save money with predictive maintenance, and more!

Smart Buildings: Enabling Facility Control And Automation

Creating a comfortable environment for employees and customers in commercial buildings is crucial. However, buildings that lack intelligent sensors, controls, and monitoring can work against facility managers. As equipment ages and starts to fail, energy bills, repair costs, and maintenance fees skyrocket, leaving companies with significant, unnecessary energy expenses. Up to 30% of commercial energy is wasted. In order to tackle this, building managers must be aware of where the waste originates.

To combat this issue, smart building sensors can be implemented to help facility managers identify underperforming assets and enable building automation, ultimately reducing monthly energy and maintenance costs.

About different types of smart building solutions

How intelligent asset monitoring can save money with predictive maintenance

How to enable HVAC, lighting, and refrigeration automation based on time of use schedules, hours, occupancy, motion or door sensors, and daylight

How smart thermostats optimize your facility for comfort and savings

How submetering can identify the assets that waste the most energy and money

