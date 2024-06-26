Smart Care Success Story: Empower Field

Home to the Denver Broncos, Empower Field at Mile High stands as Colorado's premier venue for sports and entertainment, boasting a capacity of over 76,000 spectators and ranking among the largest NFL stadiums in the nation. Given the high demand for swift and dependable service, the stadium needed a partner capable of ensuring smooth operations.

Empower Field at Mile High, the home stadium of the Denver Broncos and a premier entertainment venue in Colorado, has a seating capacity of over 76,000 and is one of the largest stadiums in the U.S. Aramark Sports + Entertainment has managed the stadium’s concessions since 2019, operating five premium clubs and approximately 100 stands. However, frequent malfunctions in foodservice equipment presented a challenge, necessitating a reliable service provider. Aramark found their solution in Smart Care.

Smart Care was contracted to handle both hot and cold-side equipment repairs and preventative maintenance at Empower Field, covering a range of appliances from ice machines to pizza ovens. In 2022 alone, Smart Care addressed over 200 work orders at the stadium. Additionally, Smart Care provided a dedicated technician for each event, ensuring smooth operations for everything from NFL games to concerts and monster truck shows.

The successful partnership between Aramark and Smart Care extended beyond Empower Field. Gunnar Steden, Senior Executive Chef for the Denver District with Aramark Sports + Entertainment, brought Smart Care into other Aramark-managed venues in the Denver Metro area, including First Bank Center, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater, Coors Field, and Red Rocks Amphitheater. The relationship became so integrated that Smart Care was considered “part of the family,” with Gunnar and Smart Care’s Area Manager maintaining close communication for rapid issue resolution.

Smart Care emphasizes minimizing equipment downtime, which can lead to revenue losses, by offering customized repair and maintenance programs delivered by highly skilled technicians. Their technology-enabled service visits ensure consistent, high-quality, and thorough service, making Smart Care an invaluable partner for any facility’s operations.

