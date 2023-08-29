Snom Releases M900 Outdoor DECT Multi-Cell Base Station 

The M900 Outdoor is IP55 certified, equipped with IK08 shock-resistant protective casing, and is compatible with the M900 Indoor Station.

Snom released the M900 Outdoor DECT Multi-Cell Base Station as a weather-resistant supplement to the indoor use M900. The Outdoor enables the two base stations to work together for seamless handovers of calls, both indoors and outdoors.

The M900 Outdoor is equipped with an IP55 certified, IK08 shock-resistant impact protective casing (300 x 175 x 80 mm) made from weather and UV-resistant plastic and impervious to dust, rain, wind, and cold. The housing ensures smooth, uninterrupted telecommunications across outdoor expanses, in temperatures ranging from -4°F to 140°F (-20°C to 60 °C). The housing has space to accommodate additional devices such as a heating unit.

The product was designed specifically to overcome the challenge of maintaining outdoor connectivity on a DECT base station and features a multi-cell capability that allows for calls to be transferred between individual bases. Additionally, it offers an indoor radio range of 50 meters and an outdoor range of 300 meters.

Compatibility extends across the Snom M-series, including the M30, M65, M70, M80, M85 and M90 handsets, with intuitive installation options on walls, ceilings and masts. Device maintenance is automatic, with each base station able to wirelessly transmit software updates to connected handsets, liberating IT departments from manual updates.

Notable features of the M900 Outdoor include DECT and LAN synchronization, PoE and power supply support, TLS encryption and local, XML and LDAP telephone book support. It also supports expansive installations of up to 1,000 multi-cells and 4,000 handsets.