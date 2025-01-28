By Daniel O’Brien

T wenty years ago, announcing that you wanted to power your facility with the sun would have led to more than a few skeptical looks. Today, you’re falling behind if you haven’t considered solar power.

Solar power accounted for 64% of all new electricity-generating capacity added in the United States during the first nine months of last year. In the commercial sector alone, solar installations in the third quarter of 2024 increased by 44% compared to the same period in 2023. Commercial organizations purchase 18% of the country’s total solar capacity, and 20% of all solar projects had a corporate buyer in 2023.

Countless businesses, including IKEA and Lowe’s, have pledged to incorporate renewable energy to power their operations — but those decisions go beyond environmental benefits. These organizations recognize solar power also provides cost stability and new revenue opportunities.

By examining approaches like theirs, you can better understand how solar initiatives align with your business objectives and efficiency goals to create value while reducing environmental impact.

Evaluate Your Options

Implementing solar power may align your facility with modern energy trends, but you need a thorough plan to bring it to life.

Your first step must be a detailed analysis of your power requirements as well as potential future energy needs. That means considering your current energy consumption and your plans for electrification, including heating and cooling systems, whether your building’s tenants are heavy users of automation and artificial intelligence (AI), and any electric vehicle (EV) charging stations your building might need.

An infrastructure assessment must follow — it will help you decide whether an on-site or off-site system is the best option. Take stock of your available space — rooftops, parking areas, and unused land. Each presents unique opportunities and challenges. A rooftop installation might serve your immediate needs, but becoming an anchor tenant of offsite community solar projects can help meet much of your facility’s power needs at a significant discount, without having to host the system.

Revenue options will expand if you’re considering different deployment models. Behind-the-meter systems reduce only your facility’s energy costs, while facilitating community solar projects as an anchor subscriber can open the door to additional benefits through transferable renewable energy credits, depending on the state.

Location also affects your choice. Projects within urban utility territories often face space constraints and higher costs than those in more rural areas. Many businesses now combine on-site generation with off-site community solar options to create a flexible approach that meets their energy goals.

IKEA started by testing rooftop units and carport structures with two projects in Maryland and now has 15 installations across five states through their partnership with DSD. Each was designed to match specific site conditions and local energy markets. This demonstrates how proper assessment and planning spur opportunities to maximize space and power production.

Even then, understanding where to put your solar panels is only the beginning of your renewable energy journey.

Make Solar Power Pay Off

The financial advantages of solar power stretch beyond basic energy savings. Tax credits can add value, and you may be able to transfer these credits, allowing your company to benefit even without direct tax liability. Some businesses combine these advantages by securing early positions as anchor tenants to facilitate community solar projects. This approach lets you lock in energy savings and tax benefits while supporting project development. This strategy not only decreases operational costs but also provides clean energy access to communities while still contributing to reaching your sustainability goals.

Public EV charging stations represent another potential income stream. By offering charging services to delivery drivers, customers, or the general public when you’re not using them, you uncover a new revenue source from your parking infrastructure. By leveraging energy storage systems, you can also effectively participate in utility demand response programs and earn payments for reducing your energy consumption during peak periods or by selling solar power back to the utility company.

These financial structures become more valuable as energy prices fluctuate. By investing in solar and storage now, you protect your operations against future price increases while creating multiple paths to generate additional income.

Anticipate Your Future Needs

Your facility or tenants’ power needs will look different tomorrow than they do today — and that future arrives faster than you think.

Making solar power work at your facility requires careful integration with your existing and proposed infrastructure. Plan for EV chargers that can serve at least 20% of your parking capacity. By installing conduits, wiring, and electrical equipment during your next parking lot renovations, you’ll realize significant cost savings over retrofitting your infrastructure later on.

Battery storage systems will also enhance your solar investment. These systems store excess power for use during peak demand periods or grid outages, improving cost management and operational resilience. They are one of the next big renewable energy strategies and will allow you to control expenses, protect against power outages, facilitate ancillary services, and support EV fleets.

Also, be aware that what you choose to install will dictate lead times and compatibility. Transformers and specialized components often require extended delivery schedules. Your electrical rooms might need upgrades to handle new power systems. Consider dedicating outdoor space to additional equipment, particularly for direct current (DC) fast chargers for EVs, because they demand substantial power capacity and specialized hardware.

Preparing for solar infrastructure is just the start. Staying ahead of policy changes will ensure your investment pays off.

Monitor Market Shifts

With a new President and a new Congress likely to institute different energy priorities, understanding their direction will become even more crucial to your renewable energy transition.

Existing legislation, like the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, has offered significant provisions for solar projects. Benefits include tax credits for domestic manufacturing and additional incentives for projects in communities traditionally dependent on fossil fuels. State policies can add varying requirements and support mechanisms.

Your planning process must account for these policy variations. Be receptive to multiple pricing scenarios that consider changes in incentives, regulations, and market conditions. Build flexibility into your contracts to adapt to shifting circumstances. A project that works under current regulations may still make financial sense if policy shifts.

Technical challenges also demand attention. Interconnection delays can extend timelines. For example, in New York, community solar projects now take 35 months to complete, up 48% from 2020. Factor these potential delays into your timeframes and maintain close communication with utilities and developers throughout the process.

You can protect your investment by understanding today’s requirements and anticipating tomorrow’s changes.

Prepare For The Future

How you leverage solar power in your facility will evolve as technology advances.

Energy management systems will give you greater control over power consumption and generation, helping you maximize the value of your solar investments. Microgrids — localized power networks that can operate independently during outages — will combine solar panels, battery storage, and smart controls to protect you from disruptions while optimizing energy costs. Even advances in equipment and materials themselves will make solar systems more efficient.

By understanding your energy efficiency options now, you position your facility to capitalize on available incentives while building the infrastructure needed for upcoming renewable energy opportunities. More importantly, you’ll establish the foundation for an energy strategy that serves your facility, tenants, and bottom line for years to come.

In his role as SVP, Daniel O’Brien leads and manages the Energy Solutions – Direct vertical at DSD. This vertical is focused on working directly with customers to provide renewable energy technology solutions and projects to customers. The Direct vertical includes sales, project development engineering, project development, and project construction functions, with supplementary support from other DSD teams.