SolarEdge ONE Released As An Energy Optimization Solution

SolarEdge ONE is a software-based site management and energy optimization solution for Commercial and Industrial (C&I) solar applications.

SolarEdge ONE is a real-time energy optimization system for businesses, maximizing energy generation and consumption, including PV, storage and local energy loads such as EV fleet charging. Designed to overcome the challenges of complex energy systems, the product creates synergies across the energy asset portfolio, making optimal PV production and consumption decisions every day. This is achieved by smart algorithms based on aggregation of external data (e.g., daily utility rates and weather forecasts) and on-site data (e.g., historical PV production, site consumption and user preferences) and algorithms to optimize energy production and consumption.

The system is designed to maximize the use of excess PV during peak pricing periods, allowing more savings. In addition, unnecessary and costly site visits can be decreased through remote troubleshooting and real-time alerts and reporting. The energy optimization solution is designed to evolve with changing organizational needs and consumption patterns (such as additional energy assets).

The solution also includes an on-site local controller, which provides integration with compatible third-party devices, advanced on-site management capabilities, as well as a web-based platform to monitor and orchestrate PV generation, EV charging and loads management

Business owners and asset managers can monitor the entire system and orchestrate the site PV production, EV charging and load optimization via the SolarEdge ONE Manager, a desktop-based web application. The Manager also provides robust operation and maintenance tools, enabling visibility down to the PV module level.

SolarEdge ONE features are expected to be rolled-out gradually through 2023 and 2024.