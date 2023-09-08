Solon Security Debuts Defender Pro-TEC Key Safe

The Defender Pro-TEC Key Safe launched by Solon Security is designed with a focus on security, capacity, and ergonomics. It is the product of British inventor, John Fearnall, who set out to improve on existing products, creating a compact yet functional design.

With robust construction and high security fundamental to its design, the Pro-TEC key safe has passed stringent attack testing to LPS 1175 Issue 8, resulting in it achieving the UK Police-accredited Secured by Design standard.

The Pro-TEC is the first police preferred key safe to incorporate the locking mechanism within the safe door, freeing up internal space. It has an increased capacity for up to 10 keys on the built-in hook, making it the most spacious Secured By Design (SBD) safe for keys on the market. It is also the lightest of its kind with a drill template engraved on its thermoplastic polyurethane weatherproof cover, increasing ease and saving time for installers.

In addition the key safe has an ergonomic turn dial and hinge-assisted easy-open door that make the safe straightforward to open and close. Plus the angled door and no auto-lock mean the long-standing market problem of incomplete or accidental closing is no longer a possibility. It has over 4000 possible code combinations with its 12 easy-press buttons and it is recommended that the combination code used is anywhere between 4 and 6 digits, for maximum security.

The external dimensions are 12.5 x 7 x 5cm and its internal dimensions are 9.5 x 5 x 4cm.