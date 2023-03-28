Stahlin Enclosures Introduces Mounting Flange Solution

The Stahlin mounting flanges have been updated for flexibility and strength when installing polycarbonate enclosures.

Stahlin® Enclosures announced the availability of new mounting flanges designed to add another robust mounting option to the most durable and flexible offering of polycarbonate enclosures available.

These new mounting flanges provide a durable alternative to mounting feet and will meet customer requirements and preferences for a full flange. They can be used in a variety of applications and surface types, or in combination with user-added mounting materials and hardware such as Stahlin pole mount kits or channel. Available with the enclosure or as an accessory kit, the new Stahlin mounting flange is an ideal solution for virtually any installation and offers numerous competitive advantages. A built-in water-shedding design features a radius that prevents accumulation of water and provides a mounting “cross” which allows for multiple screw positions and adds flexibility during installation.

Designed for the benefit of OEMs and installers, Stahlin mounting flanges for polycarbonate enclosures are ideal for non-hazardous industrial and commercial applications where enclosures require robust mounting support. Polycarbonate enclosures with mounting flanges are commonly used in electrical control, measurement and monitoring, security, oil and gas, manufacturing, and communications applications.

Polycarbonate enclosures with mounting flanges are part of the Stahlin SelectRight platform of industry-leading standard products allowing customers to order and receive items from available cataloged SKUs, pricing, and inventory to meet or exceed specification, application, and delivery requirements. All customers need to do is simply add these exciting new products to their next stock order.

Stahlin Enclosures offers the most extensive selection of non-metallic enclosures available for meeting the needs of diverse industries, interior and exterior applications, appealing aesthetics, and physical property performance standards and ratings including NEMA 4X and NEMA 6P.

