Stance Healthcare Unveils Height-Adjustable Dining Table

The height-adjustable dining table was designed and re-engineered to cater to healthcare and senior living facilities' needs.

Stance Healthcare released the Rise Adjustable Dining Room Table, designed and re-engineered to cater to healthcare and senior living facilities’ needs. The height-adjustable dining table features a 7″ height adjustment capability for individuals to customize the table’s height to their desired comfort level, a paddle activation mechanism to ensure smooth adjustments, and an X-base equipped with adjustable nylon glides for stability.

The table is constructed using multi-gauge powder-coated steel, with a frame that incorporates a 5″ diameter and 3 ½’ telescoping steel column. The polyurethane no-drip edge, with a top thickness of 1 ¼”, provides a seamless and hygienic surface resistant to spills. The urethane edge is molded around a 1 ⅛” laminated top. Alternatively, the table is also available with a PVC or wood edge top, both with a thickness of 1″.

To guarantee simple height adjustment, the Rise Adjustable Dining Room Table utilizes a 300n or 350n gas spring, depending on the top style. The hardware ensures smooth and controlled movement, allowing users to modify the table’s height to their desired position easily.

The height-adjustable dining table was designed to uphold Stance’s signature design philosophy, which aims to improve the healthcare experience for patients, visitors, and care providers through their products.