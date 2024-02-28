Standout Facility Projects In 2023

Five facility projects demonstrate an innovative approach to facility design in different industries.

Compiled by Facility Executive

From the February 2024 Issue

Throughout 2023, facility executives and managers have thought outside the box to create new spaces that have greatly enhanced their organizations. To celebrate achievements in design, sustainability, and more, Facility Executive is highlighting these five facility projects — in commercial headquarters, educational facilities, business and professional services, healthcare and medical, and hospitality — for executives to draw inspiration from for future projects.

Corporate Headquarters

U.S. Green Building Council

The U.S. Green Building Council’s (USGBC) new headquarters in Washington, D.C. emphasizes decarbonization, indoor environmental quality, and resource efficiency. The award-winning facility received a triple Platinum certification in LEED, TRUE, and WELL.

“Our triple Platinum space models the mission and values of USGBC and GBCI,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO, USGBC and GBCI, in a news release.

The USGBC headquarters, located within a LEED Gold existing building, prioritized reuse, from furniture to equipment to supplies, contributing to an outstanding 44% reduction in embodied carbon emissions—below the Carbon Leadership Forum baseline for an interior buildout. Workspaces were reconfigured, and the project reused all kitchen materials, mailing supplies, flooring from the lobby, window shades and much more.

Most of the original construction materials were reused or diverted from landfill, including ceiling tiles, ceiling grid, drywall, glass panels, hardware, millwork and terrazzo flooring.

Over half of the furniture and supplies were reused. To further avoid landfill, USGBC offered furniture to staff, donated items and sold items at auction.

Director, Facilities, USGBC

Director, Facilities, USGBC

Multiple offices were kept in place and intact, reducing demolition waste.

“Keeping materials out of landfills was a top priority that was achieved through careful planning, targeted demolition, and innovative reuse,” said Melanie Mayo-Rodgers, Director, Facilities, USGBC. “We succeeded in reducing not only waste, but also our project costs and environmental footprint.”

Since completion, the new space has won several industry awards for sustainability, wellness, and resource efficiency. These include awards from the American Society of Interior Designers, the National Association for Industrial and Office Parks and the American Institute of Architects’ D.C. chapter.

The new headquarters office is being used as a hybrid workspace, accommodating staff needs for in-person work and meetings on a rotating schedule. The office is designed to be more inclusive, adaptive, collaborative and configurable for staff needs. The space features dedicated rooms for wellness activities and focused work, as well as a podcast recording studio.

