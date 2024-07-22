Steelcase and Logitech recently introduced Ocular View, an extended reality experience that immerses people in virtual conversations and makes them feel like they’re sitting across from one another—even when they’re miles apart.

Ocular View is designed to enhance individual connections by integrating Steelcase hybrid collaboration insights and design with Logitech’s video collaboration technology, and supporting software like Microsoft Teams and Zoom, for people to virtually meet with colleagues in a more personal way. These digital and physical elements work together to provide a space that helps achieve increased personal wellbeing, social connection, and privacy.

Ocular View was first unveiled as a prototype at Integrated Systems Europe in 2023 as Project Ghost, with the intent to understand workers’ needs for better hybrid collaboration experiences. Throughout Project Ghost’s iterations, the Steelcase and Logitech teams gathered invaluable feedback for its enhancement, leading to the final creation of Ocular View.

Enclosed in Steelcase Everwall (or Orangebox Campers & Dens in Europe) to provide acoustic and visual privacy, Ocular View seats one to two people. A complete hybrid collaboration experience, it includes a comfortable lounge, small table and soft lighting to help participants look and feel their best. The space was intentionally designed to eliminate distractions, placing the technology secondary to the physical environment. Participants simply tap to join and start the realistic conversation.

Steelcase’s knowledge of textiles and materiality combined with Logitech’s proven technology helps create an effect that removes the remote participant from their background and displays a life-size rendering. The camera also creates eye-to-eye contact by connecting sight lines to create a natural gaze, so people feel as though they are engaging in-person.

Ocular View joins the Steelcase Ocular Collection, which includes a range of organically shaped tables designed to accommodate the increasing need for video conferences in meeting rooms that improve sight lines for better and more equitable hybrid collaboration experiences.

Ocular View is now orderable in North America and select European countries. Everwall configurations will be available for North American markets only starting in Summer 2024. The Orangebox version will initially be available for European markets in Summer 2024 and will be available in North American markets in the Fall/Winter of 2024.