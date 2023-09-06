STI Debuts Universal Button With Latching Timer

Safety Technology International (STI) released a Universal Button with Latching Timer that allows for over 300 combinations in a single kit.

The Universal Button with UL Listed Latching Timer (UB-1-LTUL) eliminates the need to stock dozens of push buttons and saves time searching for those buttons. The product switch can be used as is out of the package or reconfigured for a specific application.

The momentary push button can be used in a latching mode that can be reset with a contact closure. The single-gang button has two sets of Form “C” contacts which cover almost all electrical combinations required. The faceplate is constructed of cast aluminum, allowing it to take tough knocks in stride, and is slightly oversized to cover old installation marks.

The included UL/cUL Listed electronic digital latching timer converts the momentary button to a button with timing options. The reliable and highly accurate timer offers an auto reset feature. For example, when used on an egress door, the supervised contacts can be set to either ‘Fail Safe’ or ‘Fail Secure’ mode. A built-in reset feature allows the circuit to reset after a single operation or a single door open and close (single passage) before timing expires. This prevents re-entry of any unauthorized personnel. 12-24 VAC/VDC digital timer has a timing circuit of 15, 30, 45 seconds or indefinitely. The product is certified UL294 and ADA Compliant.