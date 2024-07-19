STI’s Wire Guard Helps Vape Detectors Remain Operational

STI's Wire Guard Damage Stopper can mitigate the threat of equipment impairment from e-cigarettes, vapes, or other tobacco products.

Safety Technology International’s (STI) durable 9-gauge Wire Guard Damage Stopper (STI-9701) can mitigate the threat of equipment impairment from e-cigarettes, vapes, or other tobacco products.

Constructed of 9-gauge corrosion resistant polyester coated steel wire, the tough wire cage helps protect sensitive vape detectors and other fundamental air sensor units against damage and vandalism by being proactive and counteracting a building’s weaknesses. With public buildings investing billions of dollars in vape detection systems as the term “vaping epidemic” becomes a common subject, facilities may prioritize keeping these detectors and vital air sensors operating to protect their investment and ensure longevity in their commitment to combatting this issue.

The guard incorporates a patented web-like octagon shape that simulates a spider’s web for added strength. It also maintains a low profile wherever placed with its flush mounted wire cage. Installation is also made fast and easy with mounting clips and hardware included with the stopper. STI’s corrosion resistant cage is for use in a controlled environment (not intended for outdoor use) and where abuse is severe.

The Wire Guard Damage Stopper is UL listed, meeting nationally recognized standards for sustainability and safety, as well as MEA approved.