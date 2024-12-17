Strategizing For Workplace Acoustics Starts At The Top

By Sean Browne

From the December 2024 Issue

C eilings: every indoor workplace needs them. But unless a ceiling has a breathtaking design or has become an eyesore needing repair, most workplace occupants don’t give it a second thought. However, when it comes to indoor environmental quality (IEQ)—which can contribute significantly to employee well-being, happiness, loyalty, and productivity—ceilings can play a huge role. Choosing the right ceiling panels can impact everything from temperature, occupant comfort, and air quality to the subject of this article—acoustics.

Ceilings present valuable opportunities for a facility executive engaged in new construction, renovation, or refreshing a design. Understanding the basics of acoustics, design options, and the level of performance that can be achieved will help determine what ceiling solutions can best meet individual acoustical requirements.

The Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN used the ACOUSTIBUILT® Seamless Acoustical Ceiling System from Armstrong to achieve noise reduction and speech intelligibility. (Photo courtesy of Armstrong World Industries)

Understanding The Language Of Acoustics

Whether a workspace contains an open-plan office, cubicles in a school administrative building, exam rooms in a healthcare facility, a research lab, a retail showroom, or any other type of work environment, understanding these terms can help define the desired—or required—acoustical experience for its occupants.

How clear, or comprehensible, speech is in a space. This considers the ability of speech to be conveyed from speaker to listener as well as any ambient noise or reverberation that may interfere with its clarity. Speech distraction: This is observed from the perspective of the listener. Distraction occurs when noise from people or activity in or around the space prevents the listener’s ability to focus.

This is observed from the perspective of the listener. Distraction occurs when noise from people or activity in or around the space prevents the listener’s ability to focus. Confidential speech privacy: The expectation, experienced from the perspective of the speaker, is that the information shared via speech is limited to comprehension by the intended listener(s). It can occur even if speech reaches unintended listeners in an adjacent room, as long as those listeners cannot understand what is said.

The expectation, experienced from the perspective of the speaker, is that the information shared via speech is limited to comprehension by the intended listener(s). It can occur even if speech reaches unintended listeners in an adjacent room, as long as those listeners cannot understand what is said. Speech security: This takes confidential speech privacy up a notch. It requires that information shared by a speaker is rarely, if at all, heard by anyone other than the intended listener and not understood by unintended listeners outside the room.

Once levels of importance have been assigned to these acoustical components, it’s time to consider the ceiling solutions that support goals for the workspace.

Getting Tuned Into Ceiling “Speak”

Sound absorption and sound blocking both deal with how a ceiling affects the sound energy “bouncing” around a space. Acoustical ceiling panels that absorb sound improve acoustics in a space by reducing reverberation. These panels are typically made of a light, porous material. Acoustical ceiling panels that block sound energy prevent it from traveling to adjacent rooms. Achieving sound absorption and blocking through ceiling panels is important because ceilings provide significant surface area, which can be leveraged to further enhance acoustics. In addition, that surface area gives sound energy easy and ample access to the plenum, where it can travel to adjacent space. This makes ceiling panels critical for blocking sound.

Here are standard measurements of acoustical performance—and recommendations for each:

A standard laboratory measurement of how well a ceiling panel—or other material—absorbs sound. It helps determine how well sound will be controlled within an architectural space. Although the recommended NRC depends on the size and use of the room, in general, you want ceiling panels that offer an NRC of 0.70 or higher, meaning they absorb at least 70% of the sound that strikes them. CAC (ceiling attenuation class): A standard laboratory measurement of a ceiling system’s ability to block sound between two enclosed rooms. A minimum CAC of 35 is recommended to achieve the level of “confidential speech privacy.” To reach optimal sound blocking in a space, the CAC should match the wall STC.

A standard laboratory measurement of a ceiling system’s ability to block sound between two enclosed rooms. A minimum CAC of 35 is recommended to achieve the level of “confidential speech privacy.” To reach optimal sound blocking in a space, the CAC should match the wall STC. STC (sound transmission class): A standard laboratory measurement of the sound reduction of a wall or floor-ceiling assembly. Like CAC, STC addresses sound blocking between two enclosed spaces.

A standard laboratory measurement of the sound reduction of a wall or floor-ceiling assembly. Like CAC, STC addresses sound blocking between two enclosed spaces. NIC (noise isolation class): A field measurement of the total sound attenuation (i.e., reduction) between two enclosed spaces. It considers the ceiling, walls, and other sound paths bet.

Choosing The Best Ceiling Solution

A high level of sound absorption and sound blocking in a ceiling panel is ideal to reduce the noise level within a space and prevent sound from traveling between spaces. This combination enhances IEQ and occupant comfort. While a high NRC will help reduce reverberation and preserve speech intelligibility, it does not ensure people in adjacent rooms cannot hear what’s being said. This is where sound blocking plays a critical role. A CAC of 35 or higher reduces the sound level of a conversation traveling from an adjacent room to approximately 1/12 of its original level, meaning speech generated in one room is unintelligible in the adjacent room.

Not all ceiling panels categorized as “acoustical” combine effective sound absorption and blocking. However, with today’s ceiling technology, you can get a high NRC and a CAC of 35+ in a single ceiling panel, to achieve better IEQ and confidential speech privacy.

Alternatively, an architect may recommend creating a barrier in the plenum to block sound. While this approach can help prevent sound that has passed through a soft fiber ceiling panel from traveling to an adjacent space, it can cost twice as much to install plenum barriers or finish walls to the deck than it does to finish walls to the ceiling and then use acoustical ceiling panels. Moreover, since plenum space is frequently used for HVAC duct work and plumbing, installation of plenum barriers is typically impractical.

Ceilings in the Belden Customer Innovation Center in Chicago demonstrate the versatility of ceiling acoustics. (Photo courtesy of Armstrong World Industries)

The ABCs Of Balanced Acoustical Design

Typically, workspaces—in business and government offices, healthcare settings, educational facilities, etc.—require some level of speech privacy. To prevent speech privacy from being compromised, make sure the acoustics strategy includes these ABCs of balanced acoustical design.

Absorb sound within a space by using high-performance acoustical ceiling and wall treatments that prevent unwanted noise from “building up” due to reflection and/or traveling to an adjacent space.

sound within a space by using high-performance acoustical ceiling and wall treatments that prevent unwanted noise from “building up” due to reflection and/or traveling to an adjacent space. Block sound transmission between spaces with high-performance acoustical ceiling panels. Wall partitions, furniture, and other design elements can also assist in blocking.

sound transmission between spaces with high-performance acoustical ceiling panels. Wall partitions, furniture, and other design elements can also assist in blocking. Cover the space with an evenly distributed ambient sound (by turning on the HVAC or sound masking system).

Another important component of acoustical balance is integrating ceiling panels with other design components. Maintaining a balanced acoustical design in a space is crucial. If the walls and doors have high acoustical performance, the ceiling must also meet these standards to prevent it from being the “weak link” in the design.

Style And Substance In One

Options for achieving high-performance acoustics are available in a growing number of design choices to support highly creative visions. This includes a wide range of metal ceiling options. To achieve acoustical control, metal ceiling panels are perforated and then backed with a sound-absorbent liner. Depending on the number, size, and shape of the perforations, metal acoustical ceilings can achieve an NRC as high as 0.95. Additionally, backing the metal ceiling with a ceiling tile with high NRC and CAC can bring complete acoustical performance to metal ceiling designs.

Acoustic properties can also be paired with other ceiling technologies—such as phase change materials that regulate temperature in a space and reduce a facility’s energy consumption.

While facility owners have unique insights for defining the acoustical requirements of their workplace, achieving them is not a “one-person show.” Acoustical ceiling experts can help ensure the ceiling meets the design and acoustical needs of the workplace owner and its occupants. With strong partners and the right ceiling solutions, the requirements for acoustics—as well as design, budget, and functionality—can be met beautifully in every workplace.

Browne is the senior manager of the Research and Development group at Armstrong World Industries, where he leads a team of innovative engineers and scientists. He is responsible for the company’s Codes and Standards Program, which informs customers of the latest developments in acoustics and building regulations. He is also an active member of the Acoustical Society of America and ASTM International.

