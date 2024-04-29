This year for the first time, students in Atlanta were invited by Honeywell and the Atlanta Hawks to imagine and design an automated and sustainable sports arena. The winners of the inaugural Arena of the Future Innovation Challenge were announced last week at State Farm Arena.

“I am inspired by the creativity and dedication of the students participating in the Arena of the Future Challenge. Their forward-thinking solutions are a testament to the power of community and education in shaping a greener, more sustainable future.” — Billal Hammoud, Honeywell

The eight-week Challenge gathered nearly 30 high school students from Atlanta schools to conceptualize a blueprint for a next-generation arena with building automation and sustainability components as the cornerstones. Students were encouraged to include water conservation, energy generating solutions, and technologies such as robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) in their designs.

Each student team was guided by mentors from Honeywell as they brainstormed concepts to help improve building automation and sustainability efforts at State Farm Arena. The Challenge concluded with Honeywell and the Hawks hosting Friday’s capstone event at State Farm Arena, where each team pitched their design to industry judges from the Hawks and Honeywell.

Honeywell awarded the top three winning teams’ schools a total of $10,000 in prizes, with the first-place team’s school winning $7,500, $1,500 to second, and $1,000 to third.