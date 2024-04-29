STUDSON Releases Hot Weather Protection Gear

The Hot Weather Protection Gear is designed to combat the effects of hot weather and sun and protect against heat stress.

STUDSON released Hot Weather Protection Gear for industrial workers to help combat the effects of hot weather and sun. For protection against heat stress, STUDSON’s Cooling Helmet Liner with Nape and Cooling Towel will help keep workers cool on the job site, and the new SHK-1 Neck Shade, SHK-1 Sun Brim, and Sentinel Safety Glasses will mitigate sun and UV exposure.

For physical outdoor workers within the construction, arborist, energy, and utility industries, dealing with excessive heat within their respective bodies and heads is mission critical for maintaining safety and productivity, especially during the warmer months of the year. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 285 construction workers alone died from heat-related causes between 1992 and 2016, making up more than a third of all U.S. occupational deaths from heat exposure on the job.

For the construction industry and related industrial trades, outdoor work often does not stop when conditions are hot. In fact, in some trades work activity increases during the warmer months on account of lost time due to poor winter conditions like snow and ice.

As temperatures rise, the impacts of heat stress become more acute. That is why STUDSON’s Hot Weather Protection Gear was designed to introduce more types of cooling accessories to help reduce the physical impacts heat can cause the body while improving comfort on the job.

Sun & UV-Shielding Accessories

SHK-1 Neck Shade – The purpose-built, lightweight neck shade easily attaches to a SHK-1 helmet, protecting the neck from harmful UV rays (50+), dust, and debris.

SHK-1 Sun Brim – The Sun Brim is designed to quickly slide on and off the helmet shell to provide instant sun protection, featuring protection from UV rays (50+), dust, and debris.

Sentinel Safety Glasses – These Safety Glasses provide 100 percent UVA/UVB protection. They feature top-of-the-line polycarbonate lenses for impact protection, durability, and visual clarity, while the hydrophobic coating repels water, sweat, and debris.

Cooling Accessories