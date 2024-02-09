Study Finds Hospital Patients Want AI And Video-Assisted Care

A LookDeep Health survey of over 500 prospective hospital patients revealed a nuanced view of AI’s role related to patient care in a hospital setting and signals a compelling shift in patient sentiment.

Key findings from the 2024 Hospital AI Patient Survey include:

70% of respondents believe hospitals should use AI to look after patients

79% of respondents welcome AI for applications that directly benefit their experience such as Virtual Nursing and Family Collaboration

79% of patients believe staffing level is the number one reason for high fall rates in hospitals

Less than 10% of respondents disagreed AI or video would be helpful for patient care or family access

“The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and video-assisted care has been a topic of much speculation with regard to patient acceptance,” said LookDeep CEO and Co-founder Narinder Singh. “The results provide missing nuance and contradict commonly shared concerns about AI and video. Prospective patients, especially as they age, want more attention when they are their most vulnerable in a hospital. This highlights the crucial role of technology in supporting front-line staff within health systems, especially in the face of unsustainable costs and workforce shortages.”

Patient Concerns With AI

The survey also sought to understand patient concerns about AI. Nearly eight out of 10 listed over-reliance by doctors and nurses as their biggest concern. Second was the fear that it would result in less time with doctors and nurses. Data privacy was a distant third.

Survey respondents believe educating patients and their loved ones about how AI helps improve their care and training bedside teams on how AI helps them take care of patients are the keys to successfully adopting AI strategies. Additional takeaways include: