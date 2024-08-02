You might be surprised to learn which of the sports in the 2024 Summer Olympics poses the greatest threat of bodily injury to its athletes.

If you’re among the more than 32 million people around the world currently watching the 2024 Summer Olympics, you’ve probably seen athletes experience a few near misses or actual injuries during the Games.¹ It’s certainly no surprise that physically grueling sports like gymnastics, boxing, or rugby present the risk of injury to those who participate.

You might be surprised, however, to learn which Summer Olympics sport poses the greatest threat of bodily injury to its athletes. New statistical analysis by online casino site Casinority has revealed that more than one-third of BMX cyclists suffered injuries during competition, the highest rate of injury among all the events.

To create its ranking, Casinority analyzed recorded athletic injuries from Summer Games since the 2008 Beijing Olympics. By comparing the number of athletes in each sport to the number of reported injuries, researchers determined the sports with the highest risk factors: BMX has 34.38% injury rate, compared to Canoe Slalom, the safest sport with a 1.2% rate.

Olympic Sports Most Prone To Injury

The risk of BMX racers sustaining injuries was exceptionally high in 2016, with 37.5% of BMX riders injured, compared to 31.3% in 2012. While 2020 (held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic) saw a significant decline to 26% for BMX racing, BMX freestyle still posed a risk, with over 6% of athletes injured.

Taekwondo follows closely behind BMX as the second most dangerous Olympic sport, with nearly 30% of athletes suffering injuries. While the risk was halved in Tokyo 2020, it peaked at a concerning 39% in 2012. Football also carries a high risk, with over 27% of its 1,508 competitors between 2008 and 2016 experiencing injuries.

Olympic Sports With Highest Injury Rates

RANK / SPORT AVERAGE RATE OF OLYMPIC INJURY 1. Cycling – BMX 34.38% 2. Taekwondo 29.92% 3. Football 27.19% 4. Cycling – MTB 22.44% 5. Boxing 18.12% 6. Handball 17.98% 7. Hockey 16.55% 8. Weightlifting 15.86% 9. Water polo 14.03% 10. Athletics 13.04%

Mountain biking (MTB), while averaging a risk of 22.44%, saw a dramatic decrease in injuries in 2020 to just 7%. Most injuries were minor, with about 1% lasting longer than a week. Despite a lower average injury rate of 18.12%, boxing had the second-highest number of injured athletes at the last Olympics, indicating a growing risk. Despite a lower overall injury rate of 18.12%, 5% of boxing injuries in 2020 lasted over a week. It had the second-highest number of injured athletes at the last Olympics, suggesting a growing danger.

Olympic Sports Least Prone To Injury

Canoe slalom boasts the safest record of all Olympic sports, with an average injury rate of just 1.2% over the past four Games. The last Olympics saw an impressively low injury rate of under 5%, with only two reported injuries between 2012 and 2016.

Olympic Sports With Lowest Injury Rates

RANK / SPORT AVERAGE RATE OF OLYMPIC INJURY 1. Canoe slalom 1.20% 2. Canoeing/kayaking (all types) 2.23% 3. Shooting 2.24% 4. Rowing 2.25% 5. Canoe sprint 3.22% 6. Archery 3.65% 7. Swimming 3.78% 8. Cycling – Track 4.24% 9. Gymnastics – Trampoline 4.69% 10. Equestrian 4.73%

All types of kayaking and canoeing are considered safe Olympic sports, with an average injury rate of 2.23%. Despite 987 competitors between 2008 and 2016, only 22 injuries were recorded. Shooting is also relatively safe, with a similar injury rate of 2.24% and 26 injuries across three Olympic Games.

Rowing follows closely behind, averaging a 2.25% injury rate out of 1,640 Olympians, with only 3% of athletes injured in 2020. Canoe sprint, while still relatively safe, has a slightly higher injury rate of 3.22%, with 3% of athletes injured in 2020 and 1% experiencing injuries lasting over a week.

If watching the Summer Olympics has inspired you to try out a new sport or two, Alex Gambler, a spokesperson for Casinority, has some advice: “Trying new sports can be exhilarating, but it’s essential to approach it with caution. The high injury rates among professionals highlight the significant risks involved, especially for beginners.

“While physical activity is crucial for overall well-being, choosing sports that suit your fitness level and skillset is equally important,” Gambler continued. “Starting with less demanding activities and gradually increasing intensity is a safer approach. Remember, the goal is to enjoy exercise, not to replicate Olympic feats. By listening to your body and seeking professional guidance, you can reap the benefits of an active lifestyle without putting yourself at undue risk.”

Finally, if you’re wondering how the Paris 2024 Olympics will stack up in terms of injury, Casinority researched that as well: The London 2012 Olympics had the highest overall injury rate, with 12.8% of athletes reporting injuries. Stay tuned for how the 2024 Summer Olympics will compare.

Notes

Methodology: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) implemented a multi-sport injury surveillance system for the first time at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, and the number of participants and injuries for most Olympic events has been recorded at every Olympiad since. This data was used to assess the general likelihood of injury in each sport.

Data was collected from publicly available journal articles from the British Journal of Sports Medicine (BJSM). To determine the risks associated with each Olympic sport, the percentage of athletes and injuries for each event across Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016 was researched. Additional data on injury rates were included from the Tokyo 2020 Games. A calculated injury rate is the number upon which the final ranking is based.