SUNLU Launches The FilaDryer E2 For Engineering Materials

The FilaDryer E2 is specially designed to handle high-performance materials and efficiently dry and anneal engineering filaments.

SUNLU FilaDryer E2

SUNLU has launched its latest development, the FilaDryer E2, an optimum solution for efficiently drying and annealing engineering filaments. Addressing filament management and post-processing professionals and enthusiasts, the E2 is specially designed to handle high-performance materials.

One-Touch Efficient Drying

The FilaDryer E2 is the first in the industry to achieve up to 110 degrees Celsius drying temperature. It is ideal for handling moisture-sensitive materials like PA and PC by drying at 90 degrees Celsius in just 2 to 3 hours, significantly improving efficiency. With a user-friendly one-touch drying function, the E2 automatically provides optimal drying settings for the most common filament types. The FilaDryer E2 features a dual-chamber insulation ensuring efficient, consistent and energy-efficient drying by trapping heat and blocking external moisture.

Powerful Annealing

More than just drying, the FilaDryer E2 is the first filament dryer capable of annealing 3D-printed parts. Annealing eliminates residual stress through consistent thermal treatment, significantly enhancing mechanical properties. This feature allows users to achieve superior strength, stability, and durability in their prints, particularly with engineering-grade materials like PA and PC.

Dry Bigger

The FilaDryer E2 accommodates up to one 3kg/2kg spool or two 1kg spools. This makes it the ideal choice for users working with larger spools, providing the convenience of handling bulk materials without frequent spool changes.

Enhanced Safety

The FilaDryer E2 prioritizes user safety with a dual-layer insulation structure that maintains exterior temperatures below 60 degrees Celsius, even at its maximum drying temperature of 110 degrees Celsius. A high-temperature-resistant fan, a PTC heater, and an automatic power-off system safeguard the device during prolonged use.

