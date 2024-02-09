Super Bowl LVIII: Who’s Going To Work On Monday?

Despite anticipated lower absentee numbers, about 6.4 million4 U.S. employees plan to go into work late, another 11.2 million5 employees say they’re “not sure” whether they’ll miss work, and an additional 6.4 million6 employees will decide at the last minute what to do.

Here are more details:

14% of U.S. employees — about 22.5 million7 employees — plan to miss at least some work on Monday following the Super Bowl. This includes 1 in 5 managers.

Over a third of U.S. employees (37%) believe the day after the Super Bowl should be a national holiday.

For those scheduled to work Super Bowl Sunday itself, about 3.2 million8 U.S. employees plan to call in sick or just not show up to work so they can watch the game.

More than a quarter of all U.S. employees (28%) — roughly 45.1 million 9 employees — say they’ll be less productive than usual at work on Monday after the Super Bowl this year.

Why would employees rather risk a penalty than call time out? The UKG survey found that 7% of U.S. employees (about 11.2 million employees) — and 10% of managers — say they’d be reprimanded by management if they asked to miss work on the Monday after the Super Bowl.

These findings highlight critical gaps in communication, transparency, and trust in organizations — all key factors in building a great place to work. According to the study, 49% of managers say they plan to ask their employees directly about their time-off plans for the Super Bowl. However, only 7% of U.S. employees say their manager has actively reached out to see if they were planning to take the day off or come in late the Monday after the big game. And, only 5% of managers say they plan to personally notify their team of their own game-related absence.

“Like winning teams, successful organizations are built on open communication and trust,” said Dr. Jarik Conrad, vice president of human insights at UKG and executive director of the UKG Workforce Institute.

“Trust is the new currency at work, and it pays dividends. We all have lives outside of the workplace — yes, even managers,” Conrad continued. “We need to focus on being more open with one another, communicating our distinct needs and wants, so we know how to best support our teammates and achieve our goals together. Best of all, there are tools and technology to help simplify scheduling, facilitate easy shift-swapping among employees, and even assist managers in starting these impactful conversations. Although Super Bowl Monday isn’t a national holiday, despite popular opinion, we can use cultural moments like this one to keep the conversations going and foster trust, as we work together to create a great place to work for all people.”