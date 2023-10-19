Compiled by Facility Executive Staff
From the October 2023 Issue
Consider this assortment of sustainable solutions to help your facility management team reduce your building’s environmental footprint and meet ESG goals.
Solstice Series Cameras
By Earthcam
EarthCam’s Solstice Series camera systems are eco-friendly, solar-powered jobsite monitoring and time-lapse documentation solutions. Quick-charging batteries and low power consumption make it possible to live stream, archive, and create time-lapse video in a significantly smaller footprint utilizing a single high-efficiency, polycrystalline solar panel. The Solstice systems are quick and easy to install, using fewer components overall and avoiding potentially hazardous components to combat waste and health risks. They are made of recyclable materials to ensure a reduced environmental impact.
Solstice Series cameras systems include; CinemaCam’s user-controllable, continuously generated 8K, 500-megapixel panoramas for time-lapse; SolsticeCam 4K’s multitasking 4K camera for high-quality live streaming, AI-edited time-lapse, and fully-encrypted end-to-end continuous recording; AlertCam’s AI object detection, security analytics, and continuous recording; Perimeter Alert System’s compact, two camera, live security monitoring with intrusion detection, strobe, siren, and advanced AI analytics. An autonomous, solar-powered, mobile trailer platform is an available option for all cameras.
ESG Reporting Service
By J.J. Keller & Associates
J.J. Keller & Associates Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Reporting Service offers an accurate report of a company’s performance and initiatives in ESG areas. The report serves to provide transparency into any company’s sustainability and social practices, especially in times of increased pressure for practices that are ESG conscious.
The ESG Reporting Service has a consultant who manages the entire reporting process on behalf of the company client. This process includes an onsite assessment, staff interviews, collection and review of company-provided data, materiality assessment, lifecycle measurement of every component, carbon footprint measurement, and then the creation of a written and professionally designed final report. The service is designed as a solution for stakeholders who want independent assurance of a company’s sustainability impacts and efforts through a credible third-party reporting service.
Hydro CIRCAL Aluminum
By PurOptima
PurOptima announces that all of its glass and aluminum wall partitions and doors will be made using Hydro CIRCAL, a new brand of sustainable aluminum that consists of a guaranteed minimum of 75% recycled post-consumer scrap, which minimizes the carbon footprint of the products in which it’s used.
Recycling aluminum requires 5% of the energy needed to produce primary aluminum, drastically reducing the amount of energy required. This benefit passes onto PurOptima’s glass wall partitions and doors, reducing their embodied carbon to 2.3kgCo2, which is less than the average U.S. produced aluminum embodied carbon of 16kgCo2 and the European average of 8.6KgCo2.
Operating an aluminum sorting technology, end-of-life materials are reclaimed, cleaned, and sorted so only quality scrap metals are reintroduced into circulation. This ensures no excess energy is spent in the recycling process. Additionally, Hydro CIRCAL aluminum is fully traceable and independently third-party certified.
Rubber Tiles
By Johnsonite
Johnsonite rubber tiles have a product-specific Environmental Product Declaration (EPD), which details health and environmental impacts of each ingredient, as well as embodied carbon from cradle to gate. All Johnsonite’s rubber tile collections are certified Cradle to Cradle. Their carbon footprint for rubber tile is up to 20% lower than equivalent products in the industry, according to the EPD. The Johnsonite rubber tile portfolio offers a broad selection of colors, patterns and textures with opportunities for customization and the ability to match any color without dye lots.
The company’s eco-innovation strategy is based on five Cradle to Cradle principles–material health, product circularity, renewable energy and climate requirements, water stewardship, and social fairness. All Johnsonite products are made at plants that operate on closed-loop water systems and 100% renewable energy. When their products reach their end of life, the company makes it possible for them to be repurposed or recycled.
ROPAX Roto-Compactor
By Epax Systems
ROPAX Roto-Compactors from Epax Systems compact recyclable material and waste using a rotating drum with metal teeth to tear, rip, shred, and compact a variety of items including cardboard boxes, crates, plastic waste, packing filler (polystyrene), and more. As the drum rotates it swivels left and right while keeping items under constant pressure to ensure maximum compaction.
The Bin Packers model compact waste into the included 1.5 cubic yard steel container with casters and include built-in fork sleeves that facilitate collection. While the Bag Packers model compacts waste into 370-gallon plastic bags that sit on a standard 48” x 40” pallet. When full, these bags can be removed by a hand pallet jack and sealed to create a self-contained bale.
Both systems utilize a pull-down mail style feed opening design that keeps users safely away from the compaction drum while also providing a shelf from which to continually feed waste.