EarthCam’s Solstice Series camera systems are eco-friendly, solar-powered jobsite monitoring and time-lapse documentation solutions. Quick-charging batteries and low power consumption make it possible to live stream, archive, and create time-lapse video in a significantly smaller footprint utilizing a single high-efficiency, polycrystalline solar panel. The Solstice systems are quick and easy to install, using fewer components overall and avoiding potentially hazardous components to combat waste and health risks. They are made of recyclable materials to ensure a reduced environmental impact.

Solstice Series cameras systems include; CinemaCam’s user-controllable, continuously generated 8K, 500-megapixel panoramas for time-lapse; SolsticeCam 4K’s multitasking 4K camera for high-quality live streaming, AI-edited time-lapse, and fully-encrypted end-to-end continuous recording; AlertCam’s AI object detection, security analytics, and continuous recording; Perimeter Alert System’s compact, two camera, live security monitoring with intrusion detection, strobe, siren, and advanced AI analytics. An autonomous, solar-powered, mobile trailer platform is an available option for all cameras.