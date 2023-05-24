Sydney Opera House Earns Sustainable Performance Rating

Arguably Australia’s most recognizable and beloved building, the Sydney Opera House has earned a 6 Star Green Star Performance rating from the Green Building Council Australia (GBCA). The facility is one of the first World Heritage-listed buildings globally to earn this highest possible certification, which is similar to the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification system from the U.S. Green Buildings Council (USGBC).

“The Opera House is so much more than one of the world’s most iconic performance spaces — it’s a world leader in operational sustainability too,” said GBCA CEO Davina Rooney. “This energy efficient, heritage listed, public building has gone from a 4 Star Green Star Performance rating for best practice in 2015, to a 6 Star Green Star rating for world leadership in 2023. This is proof that any building – old or new, big or small – can reach the highest sustainability outcomes. This achievement deserves a standing ovation, and we thank the Opera House for its leadership.”

Green Star measures the operational performance of buildings against nine environmental categories. The 6 Star rating is a major milestone for the Opera House in its long-term sustainability efforts, which include:

Maintaining carbon neutral status since 2018

Retrofitting the building with new technology to monitor energy, water and indoor environment quality, enabled by Opera House Global Goals partner Honeywell Building Technologies

Reducing electricity and water usage by about 20% since 2018

Increasing operational waste recycling rate from 55% to more than 90%

Diverting more than 90% of major building works construction waste from landfill

Installing an artificial reef in the waters around Bennelong Point to restore habitat and increase marine biodiversity

Providing a stage for social and community engagement projects including From Our House to Yours, a digital program connecting with audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic

“The Opera House’s 6 Star Green Star certification highlights the remarkable progress this world-famous building has made in reducing its environmental impact as well as its broader commitment to long-term sustainability,” said NSW Minister for the Arts and Minister for Music and Night-time Economy, The Hon John Graham MLC. “The leadership and innovation exhibited by the Opera House demonstrates how sustainable building transformations can successfully address the challenges of our time, ensuring a positive and lasting impact on current and future generations.”

"The Opera House is the most recognized and loved building in Australia," said Sydney Opera House CEO Louise Herron AM. "The community looks to us to provide leadership on the issues that matter. This includes taking positive climate action and improving equity, inclusion and access for everyone. We hope our focus on sustainability, which is part of the Opera House's DNA, will help inspire organizations everywhere, big and small, to create positive change."

The new rating is the realization of one of the most ambitious goals in the Opera House’s latest 2020-23 Environmental Action Plan. Over the past 10 years, the facility has made a series of environmental and social sustainability achievements, including:

Switching to 100% renewable electricity

Eliminating single-use plastic takeaway packaging from all venues and restaurants

Diverting 95% of event waste from landfill for Vivid LIVE and outdoor concerts in 2022 (and on track for 2023)

Completing major building improvements including new accessible passageways, lifts and facilities and creating a new Centre for Creativity that provides hands-on creative experiences for all ages

Providing a stage for diverse artists and climate conversations

Updating venues and facilities with new and energy efficient technology to reduce lighting consumption

Investing in nature-based projects like tree planting for koala habitat in the Northern Rivers or projects that support First Nations communities in the Northern Territory as part of the Opera House’s carbon neutral certification

The Opera House is also developing a roadmap to become climate positive by 2030. This includes transitioning the building to be fully electric and exploring new onsite sustainable technologies such as battery storage.