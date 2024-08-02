Synapse Wireless’ TL7-DALI-DC Twist Lock Wireless Lighting Controller is designed specifically for street and area lighting applications, offering a wide range of intelligent features that enhance performance, reliability, and energy efficiency.

The TL7-DALI-DC utilizes D4i LED driver resources such as power monitoring, power supplies, diagnostics, and asset data. It also includes additional features & capabilities required by Street and Area Lighting applications, such as GPS location, Photocell, and Tilt. This feature set allows the TL7-DALI-DC to deliver essential capabilities for the targeted application.

Key Features of the TL7-DALI-DC: