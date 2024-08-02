Synapse Wireless’ TL7-DALI-DC Twist Lock Wireless Lighting Controller is designed specifically for street and area lighting applications, offering a wide range of intelligent features that enhance performance, reliability, and energy efficiency.
The TL7-DALI-DC utilizes D4i LED driver resources such as power monitoring, power supplies, diagnostics, and asset data. It also includes additional features & capabilities required by Street and Area Lighting applications, such as GPS location, Photocell, and Tilt. This feature set allows the TL7-DALI-DC to deliver essential capabilities for the targeted application.
Key Features of the TL7-DALI-DC:
- Powered by D4i LED Driver: Utilizes the latest D4i technology for enhanced performance.
- Compatible with ANSI C136.41 7-pin Receptacle: Allows for easy installation and integration.
- Integrated North-Facing Photocell: Ensures reliable dusk-to-dawn control.
- Certified D4i (Type D): Ensures plug-and-play compatibility with D4i LED drivers.
- D4i Power Monitoring: Provides precise power usage data for better energy management.
- D4i Asset data: Automatically gather LED driver information such as GTIN, manufacturer, & serial number.
- D4i Diagnostics & alerting: Proactively monitor driver performance and alert on power deviation, voltage surges, over current, over temp, and more.
- DALI Part 218 Dimming: Enables smooth dimming control.
- GPS: Provides accurate location data.
- Tilt (Optional): Monitors and reports fixture orientation changes.
- One Sensor Input: Supports additional sensor integration for enhanced functionality.
- Power-On Dimming Test: Simplifies the installation process.
- Status LEDs: Software-dimmable LEDs for visual status indication.
- Self-Healing Mesh Network: Ensures robust communication and system reliability.
- Secure Over-the-Air Upgrades: Keeps the controller updated with the latest features and security patches.
- Secure AES128 Encryption: Protects data integrity and confidentiality.