Managing Work Orders With These 5 Systems

Help expedite all aspects of commercial property management with these five innovative work order management solutions.

Compiled by Facility Executive Staff
From the December 2024 Issue

From tapping into the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) to updated dashboards, these five innovative work order management solutions will help you expedite all aspects of commercial property management.

Copilot By Lessen

Copilot by Lessen

Copilot by Lessen is an AI-powered tool that leverages generative AI to eliminate guesswork, centralize work order management, and expedite all aspects of commercial and residential property maintenance. Copilot utilizes Lessen’s proprietary data to help property managers and teams manage the entire work order lifecycle through a conversational interface.

Users can begin the work order process via a chat interface by simply explaining their specific needs in their own words. The tool diagnoses issues, recommends service combinations, and automatically generates work orders. With predictive analytics, Copilot offers proactive service suggestions based on historical data, reducing administrative tasks and minimizing errors.

Designed for accessibility, Copilot supports English and Spanish and integrates seamlessly across diverse property types. In early deployment, initial customers have seen a 20% reduction in the time it takes to produce a work order, with only 1% of conversations requiring human processing.

Foresight By Lula

work order management solutions

Lula’s Foresight is an AI-powered work order management system designed to transform maintenance operations for property managers and investors. Foresight harnesses the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate scheduling, optimize workflows, and significantly enhance operational efficiency.

Key features of Foresight include automated scheduling to reduce manual errors, AI-powered triage and scoping to prioritize work orders, and tools to manage both full-time and contract technicians. An AI assistant offers real-time support to maintenance coordinators, while custom integrates with existing property management systems for a seamless workflow.

Foresight also simplifies financial workflows with robust quoting and invoicing features and provides access to Lula’s contractor network for reliable vendor support. This comprehensive system empowers property managers to enhance operational efficiency and improve maintenance outcomes while reducing administrative burden.

Rentec Direct By Rentec

work order management solutions

Rentec Direct’s updated work order management system on their property management software platform aims to help property managers and landlords streamline maintenance tasks. The latest enhancements deliver a more intuitive, mobile-friendly experience that streamlines communication, increases operational efficiency, and helps protect assets. 

Rentec Direct’s enhanced system makes tasks like handling maintenance requests and managing repairs easier and more effective, offering new features that improve tracking, communication, and workflow. Property managers and landlords can handle maintenance issues faster, helping to minimize damage, enhance tenant satisfaction, and foster better relationships with vendors and management teams.  

Key features include improved work order customization, enhanced communication tools, a notes and history section, and a modernized interface. These updates aim to improve tracking, workflow, and collaboration with vendors and management teams. 

Maintenance Dashboards By SmartRent

work order management solutions

SmartRent’s new Dashboards distill task data from multiple detailed reports into an easily digestible screen, highlighting key performance maintenance metrics at the property, region, or portfolio level. Designed for users at all organizational levels, the tool supports informed decision-making and efficient workflow management.

SmartRent Dashboards feature various categories, including task status, task completion time, past due percentage, resident task ratings, call type, average time to accept urgent tasks, the average time to close urgent tasks, and tasks by source. The Dashboards facilitate streamlined property upkeep by centralizing and automating task management.

Other features include AI-powered dictation to reduce task creation efforts, digital make-ready boards to support centralized staffing models, appointment scheduling options, and simplified asset tracking and task linking. As centralization trends grow, the platform aims to reduce workload, enhance team productivity, and create seamless, interconnected workflows for maintenance and operations teams.

Asset Connect By MaintainX

Asset Connect By MaintainX

Asset Connect from MaintainX is a cloud-based platform designed to streamline communication and enhance collaboration between machine builders or Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and their customers. Asset Connect allows OEMs to proactively monitor deployed customer equipment across facilities, boosting both post-sales revenue and customer satisfaction through real-time asset health analytics, efficient critical spare parts management, and seamless communication tools for work order management.

OEMs with Asset Connect can be granted direct access to real-time asset performance and parts inventory data from customers. They can also assist their customers with lifecycle services with in-context communication.

On Asset Connect, the OEM lifecycle department receives streamlined, mobile or desktop alerts on equipment performance issues or failures, low inventory, or customer queries. In return, the customer gains real-time access to expert support to improve uptime, productivity, and preventive maintenance.

Key benefits of Asset Connect include increased equipment uptime with continuous equipment health monitoring, improved financial outcomes, enhanced customer experience, and seamless knowledge sharing between OEMs.

