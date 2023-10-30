Taco Introduces ECM High-Efficiency Circulators

The high efficiency circulators are functional for closed-loop hydronic heating systems as well as domestic hot water recirculation systems.

Taco Comfort Solutions expanded its family of ECM high-efficiency circulators with the addition of the 0034e and 0034ePlus models. With a maximum of 34 feet of head and 50 gallons per minute (GPM), the new circulators offer up to 85 percent energy savings over a conventional circulator.

The 0034e and 0034ePlus circulators are available with cast iron or NSF/ANSI 61 & 372 certified stainless steel volutes. The circulators are functional for closed-loop hydronic heating systems as well as domestic hot water recirculation systems. Both circulators also offer a rotatable control box cover for an upright-oriented appearance, no matter the actual orientation of the installed circulator.

The 0034e features a simple dial with five operating modes, including constant pressure, fixed speed, TacoADAPTTM self-adjusting proportional pressure, and 0-10V capability. While, the 0034ePlus adds proportional pressure and more constant pressure settings as well as a digital display with real-time feedback, including watts, GPM, feet of head, and RPM. Both circulators are dual-voltage 115V/230V.

The high-efficiency circulators come with exclusive features to the Taco circulator line, including SureStart automatic unblocking and air purging, BIOBarrier black iron oxide protection, dual electrical knockouts, and recessed flange nut-grabbers.